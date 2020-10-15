Pettitt 5K open for registration

October 15, 2020 Cory Smith News, Sports 0

Memorial races raise money for East Surry scholarship

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Allison Dotson, left, and Chrystal Pettitt pose in front of Fairview United Methodist Church at the 2019 Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K Walk/Run.

Submitted Photo

<p>Kennedy Pettitt shows off the Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K Walk/Run medal and shirt in 2018.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Kennedy Pettitt shows off the Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K Walk/Run medal and shirt in 2018.

Submitted Photo

<p>Participants in the 2018 Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K Walk/Run prepare for the the start of the race.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Participants in the 2018 Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K Walk/Run prepare for the the start of the race.

Submitted Photo

<p>Jacob Tilley leads Jason Smith in the 2019 Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K Walk/Run. </p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Jacob Tilley leads Jason Smith in the 2019 Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K Walk/Run.

Submitted Photo

Registration is open for the seventh annual Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K Walk/Run.

The event serves as the only fundraiser for the Jacob Daniel Pettitt Memorial Scholarship Fund, which each year provides a scholarship for a graduating East Surry High School student.

The 2020 edition will feature two parts to accommodate all parties interested in participating. The in-person 5K is scheduled to take place Saturday, Nov. 7, at Fairview United Methodist Church in Shoals.

Event director Allison Dotson said social distancing and other safety precautions will be in effect for the in-person race.

The new addition to the Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K is the Cardinal Strut Virtual Run/Walk. This is for individuals who want to participate but need to race on their own time and on a chosen course or treadmill.

“This year, we do have a virtual option because of COVID,” Dotson said. “We will ask that everyone abide by government mandates with masks and social distancing when applicable. We will have all events outside this year and will have restrooms available. T-shirts are long-sleeved and each participant will get a certificate for a Chick-fil-A sandwich generously donated by the Mount Airy location.”

All proceeds from both events will benefit the Jacob Daniel Pettitt Scholarship Fund.

The event and the scholarship honor the memory of Jacob Pettitt, who died at the age of 15 after an automobile accident on Sept. 3, 2013. An East Surry sophomore, Pettitt remained in a coma for 19 days as fellow students, friends and community residents prayed and reached out in support of the Pettitt family. He died on Sept. 22 of that year.

“Jacob left us far too early,” Dotson said. “His passing brought about a revival in the Shoals community as well as in Surry County. Jacob had high standards and always strived to be the best at what he did. Through this event we aim to honor those standards by coming together to raise money for a scholarship to be awarded to someone who shares those standards.”

Those standards are emphasized by a quote shared by Jacob Pettitt on Twitter. “One day I want to look God in the eyes and tell Him that I’ve used every single ounce of talent He gave me,” he wrote.

The first Jacob Daniel Pettitt Scholarship was awarded to a member of Jacob’s high school graduating class of 2016.

The price of registration is $25 for anyone younger than 18. Adults 18 and over can register for $30 through Oct. 31. Standard registration, including day-of-race registration, is $35.

Runners can register online at https://bit.ly/3jRiOiJ. Additional information and early registration instructions can be found by visiting itsyourrace.com and using the key word, Jacob.

Shirts are guaranteed to the first 300 participants who register by Oct. 31. Online registration ends Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

Day-of-race registration will begin at 7 a.m. The 5K is scheduled to start at 8:30. Limited quantities of extra shirts will be available on race day, but are not guaranteed.

Awards will be presented to the top three male and female competitors of each age group and overall for the in-person race. Age groups are as follows: 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 and over.

Event packets may be claimed early on Friday, Nov. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at Fairview UMC or the morning of Nov. 7 from 7-8:15 a.m.

Fairview United Methodist Church is located at 3692 Quaker Church Road, in the Shoals community of Pinnacle.

Sponsors for the Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K and Cardinal Strut Virtual Run/Walk include: A. Quarles CPA, Carson Industries, Chavez Interiors, Chick-fil-A of Mount Airy, Country Road Strawberries, Dobson Veterinary Hospital, Dogwood LLC, Foothills Hardware and Builders Supply, Grace and Sparrow Boutique, Law and Order Auto Sales, Pilot Mountain Flower Shop, Pilot Mountain Rapid Lube, Shannocks Music and Pawn, The Tilted Ladder and Triad Builders of King.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports