DMV certification classes offered

October 14, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

DOBSON – Surry Community College will be holding two classes required by the NCDMV in order for professionals to obtain or renew a license to be an automobile dealer in North Carolina.

DMV: Auto Dealer Initial License will be held on Monday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. This North Carolina Vehicle Sales Regulations class is offered for independent automotive dealers. Completion of this 12-hour course meets the requirement of the North Carolina Independent Auto Dealers Association for the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles for license renewal. The cost is $126.

DMV: Auto Dealer License Renewal will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. This North Carolina Vehicle Sales Regulations class is offered for independent automotive dealers. Completion of this six-hour course meets the requirement of the North Carolina Independent Auto Dealers Association for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for license renewal. The cost is $101.

Both classes require advance registration and payment. For more information, or to register, call 336-386-3580.