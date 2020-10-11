Mount Airy Police Reports

October 11, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Siloam man has been arrested for allegedly attempting break-ins of motor vehicles in a Northern Regional Hospital parking lot, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Johan Andrew Gutierrez, 26, of 200 Quaker Church Road, was encountered by officers Wednesday at that location after they responded to a suspicious-person call. He was trying to open doors to multiple vehicles in order to steal items while on the hospital property, from which he had been banned, police records state.

This included vehicles of Northern Regional employees Gregory Stuart Casstevens of Casstevens Road and Larry Wade Bryant of Carson Creek Road, Lowgap.

Gutierrez is accused of two counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, along with second-degree trespassing. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 16 appearance in District Court.

In January 2019 he was convicted of larceny, failure to stop for siren/flashing lights, and reckless driving. He was sentenced to probation, a suspended sentence and credit for time served in the county jail.

• A Kobalt air compressor valued at $450 was discovered stolen Tuesday from the residence of owner Allan Lee Pennington on Woodruff Street. The 20-gallon, 1.8-horsepower compressor was described as black and blue in color.

• Police were told on Sept. 21 that a green, city-owned trash bin valued at $80 had been stolen from a sidewalk in front of the home of Hugh Allen Harris on West Poplar Street.

• Walmart was the scene of a larceny on Sept. 19, involving a Samsung Galaxy cell phone, midnight black in color, and a teal OtterBox phone case owned by store employee Samantha Jean Lucas of Pine Ridge Road, which were taken from a restroom. The loss was valued at $120.