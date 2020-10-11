Surry County Most Wanted

October 11, 2020
Staff Report

Rawley

<p>Hayden</p>

Hayden

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Julian Leon Rawley II, 24, black male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony hit and run.

The hit and run conviction came from a case where authorities said he ran down his girlfriend with his car after an argument.

Rawley also has an Oct. 21 court date to face charges of felony larceny and felony financial card theft.

• Shane Alexander Hayden, 18, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts felony breaking and entering a house of worship, two counts felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering, resisting an officer, damage to property, and carrying a concealed weapon.

• Mark Anthony Pacheco, 24, Hispanic male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony speed to elude arrest, resist public officer, reckless driving, fail to heed blue light/siren and drive while license revoked.

• Marshall Nelson Sheets, 56, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for worthless check.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office didn’t update its list this week. Here are the people the office was seeking last week:

• Bud Austin Duncan, 21, white male, wanted on charges of felony possession of meth, felony manufacture of a Schedule II drug, felony maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling, and numerous failure-to-appear charges.

• Eldgie Dodd Ketchum, 36, white male, wanted on charges of felony trafficking in meth, felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He is also wanted on a misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer.

• Onorio Galarza Rodriguez, 35, Hispanic male, wanted on charges of felony possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked. He also has several failure-to-appear charges pending.

• Christopher Lloyd Cox, 36, white male, wanted on charges of felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods, along with misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.