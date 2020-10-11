Surry County Sheriff’s Report

October 10, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0
Staff Report

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:

• Joshua James Shelton, 35, of Clemmons, was served warrants at the county courthouse July 8, charging him with communicating threats from Johnston County and violating a domestic violence protection order for Surry County. He was placed under a temporary hold with an Aug. 3 court date in Smithfield.

• Brian Neal Thompson, 48, of Walker Road, Elkin, was served a warrant July 9, charging him with violating a domestic violence protection order, dated July 6. He was released by the judge, with no bond amount listed.

On Nov. 13 last year he was convicted of assault on a female and assault on a child related to a domestic violence incident over that summer. He was given probation and a suspended sentence.

In 1994, he was convicted of death by a vehicle and served 10 months in prison.

• David Zechariah Stanley, 22, of Amber Lane, Dobson, was served a warrant July 9, charging him with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule II drug. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a July 22 court date.

He was served the warrant at the courthouse that day where he was also convicted of possession of a Schedule II drug and given probation, a suspended sentence and community service.

• Gabino Armenta, 31, of New Crosswinds Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 9 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on a misdemeanor charge. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.

• Kaylynn Diamond Cave, 26, of Bemton Trail, Dobson, was served an order for arrest July 9 for failure to appear in court June 29 on a misdemeanor charge. She was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 8 court date.

• Steven Nelson Sawyers, 51, of Smith Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant July 9, charging him with violating a domestic violence protection order, dated the day before. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a July 31 court date.