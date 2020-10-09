Mickey Galyean & Cullens Bridge concert set

October 9, 2020 John Peters II Arts, News 0

A promotional shot shows Mickey Galyean & Cullen’s Bridge, who will be in concert at Oct. 17 at the Historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy as the Blue Ridge and Beyond Series restarts.

The Surry Arts Council will restart the Blue Ridge and Beyond Series with Rebel Records recording artist Mickey Galyean and Cullen’s Bridge on Saturday, Oct. 17, with a concert at 7:30 pm at the Historic Earle Theatre.

As with all North Carolina events, masks will be required, social distancing will be observed, and attendance will be limited but Surry Arts Council officials, artists, and fans are excited to safely reopen.

Mickey Galyean and Cullen’s Bridge plays bluegrass music in a style established by regional bands such as Cullen Galyean and the Stanley Brothers, in addition to creating their own original music rooted in these traditions. Galyean is the son of legendary five-string banjo player Cullen Galyean, formerly of greatly respected regional groups the Foot Hill Boys and the Border Mountain Boys.

After the passing of his father, Cullen Galyean, in 2010, Mickey Galyean felt a strong desire to keep the music of his father alive. His father left a deep musical legacy in the region, including a long list of traditional mountain bluegrass songs that have been become part of the bluegrass cannon. The band makes an intentional effort to honor the music and the people from the region who developed the style.

Mickey Galyean grew up in Surry County playing all kinds of music, from rock-n-roll to country gospel. Galyean eventually turned his attention to traditional bluegrass music, playing guitar and singing lead with Rich In Tradition before helping start Mickey Galyean and Cullen’s Bridge.

Brad Hiatt grew up in a musical household, with banjos, fiddle, guitars, and mandolins commonplace around the home. Brad was also part of the Rich In Tradition band before helping start Cullen’s Bridge. He plays an old Kay bass that used to belong to Cousin Jake of the Foggy Mountain Boys. He also writes songs and sings lead and bass baritone harmony parts in the band.

Rick Pardue has been playing bluegrass music for more than 50 years. Pardue is known for his excellent bluegrass banjo playing, and over the years he has picked with many artists and bands including Roy McMillan, Sugarloaf Ramblers, Long & Pardue, and Carolina Road. He is also a songwriter, and the recipient of the 2012 International Bluegrass Music Association “Song of the Year” award. Pardue sings tenor harmonies.

Billy Hawks, from Dobson, started traveling on the road at age 15, playing in a bluegrass gospel band. He spent several years competing in conventions around the region and country, including winning the prestigious Galax bluegrass fiddle competition. He toured with Big Country Bluegrass for six years before joining Junior Sisk and Ramblers Choice, touring around the country and Canada. He plays fiddle and harmonizes with bass vocals.

Tickets for the concert may be purchased in advance on www.surryarts.org or at the door if tickets remain. Seating will be first come-first served with social distancing enforced. Call 336-786-7998 or email courtney@surryarts.org for more information on purchasing tickets.