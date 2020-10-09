Surry County Sheriff’s Report

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:
• Freeman White Jr., 49, of Garland Lane, Elkin, was served an order for arrest July 2 for failure to appear in Wilkes County court the day before. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date in Wilkesboro.
He has several court dates coming up. On Oct. 16 he faces charges of driving while license revoked, having an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle, no car insurance, and having a fictitious or altered title/registration/tag.
On Nov. 4 in Iredell County, he faces similar driving-related charges. Then the next day in Wilkes County he faces similar charges.
On a third-consecutive day he has a court date. This time back in Dobson he faces similar driving while license revoked, no insurance, no registration, having a fictitious or altered title/registration/tag, and no vehicle inspection. However, he also faces failure to pay prior court costs/fines of $452.50.
On Dec. 10 he faces similar charges once again, as well as an order for arrest for failure to appear in court on these charges from a prior date.
In November 2018 White was convicted of felony breaking and entering, two counts of misdemeanor breaking and entering, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and having his license revoked.
He first became a convicted felon in 1998 for five counts of obtaining property by false pretense. He served 10 months in prison.
• Linda Speas Duncan, 51, of Bluff Road, Mount Airy, was arrested July 2 and charged with second-degree trespassing, assault and battery, and communicating threats. The complainant is Charles Jones of the same address. She was given a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
In 2012 Duncan was convicted of DWI Level 1 and driving while license revoked. She first received a suspended sentence. After a probation violation, however, she served four months in prison.
• Jennifer Marie Johnson, 34, of Springs Road, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses July 2, charging her with two counts of possession of stolen goods, dated Feb. 6 for Sheetz in Dobson. She was given a July 17 court date.
In 2016 she plea-bargained down 14 charges to a suspended sentence, probation and time served. These charges included two counts of larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods, three counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, and five other drug offenses.
Three months later she was convicted of two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense, five counts of misdemeanor obtaining property/swindling, and damage to property. She again received a suspended sentence, probation and time served.
In November 2017 she was convicted of possession of a Schedule II drug and two counts of drug paraphernalia. This activated the suspended sentences from the year before. She served in prison for eight months in one stretch and then three months in another stretch. A parole violation put her back in for three more months late in 2018.
• Lethia-Dawn Danyale Mabe, 22, of Clemmons, was served an order for arrest July 4 for failure to appear in Forsyth County court Oct. 17. She was given a $525 cash bond and an Aug. 3 court date in Winston-Salem.
• Lakenyna Marie Davis, 37, of Winston-Salem, was served an order for arrest July 4 for failure to appear in Forsyth County court Feb. 2. She also was charged with felony probation violation, dated Jan. 30, and larceny, dated Jan. 21. She was given an $18,000 secured bond and a July 20 court date in Winston-Salem.
In February 2017 she was convicted of resisting an officer and assault on a public official (which can include a police officer). She received probation, a suspended sentence and credit for time served in jail.
In September 2018 she was in jail on an unspecified charge. Then she was charged with felony malicious conduct toward another prisoner and assault with a deadly weapon. She was convicted in December 2018. She was given time in the Department of Corrections, but her prison sentence is not listed on her record with the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
• Jason Dean Branch, 41, of Linville Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 6 for failure to appear in court June 2. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 20 court date.
On Sept. 17 he was convicted of possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug. He was given probation, a suspended sentence and community service.
On Nov. 6 he has a court date in Statesville to face driving-related charges such as two counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of no car insurance, and two counts of having a fictitious or altered title/registration/tag.
In 2004 he spent two weeks in prison for felony habitual drunk driving. Then he spent three months in prison for the same offense in October 2010. He was caught for drunk driving again in 2014, but served no prison time.
• Thomas Zachary Brooks, 22, of T and T Place, Siloam, was served an order for arrest July 7 for failure to appear in court June 29 on a charge related to fulfilling his community service order. Brooks was given a $1,500 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
• Michael Jerome King, 35, of Double Creek Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest July 7 for failure to appear in court June 30 on two charges of failure to pay court costs/fines. He was given a $1,428 cash bond and an Aug. 14 court date.
In June 2019 he was convicted in Stokes County of DWI Level 2. He was given house arrest, a suspended sentence and probation.
• Britt Randall Mayes, 31, of Haystack Road, Dobson, was arrested July 7 and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was placed under a temporary hold with no bond and a July 31 court date.
• Lorenzo Montae Terry, 35, of Rockford Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest July 7 for failure to appear in court June 22 on a charge of driving while license revoked. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a July 13 court date.
He has a Nov. 16 court date for charges of driving while license revoked, no car insurance, no valid registration, and having a fictitious or altered title/registration/tag.
In November 2009 he was convicted of DWI Level 2 and driving without a license. He received probation, a suspended sentence, and credit for time served.
However, a probation violation in 2010 had him sent to prison for a month.