October cruise-in falling by wayside

October 8, 2020

Dowtown official holding out hope for Halloween, Christmas parade events

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

An unidentified skeleton sits behind the wheel of a 2005 Dodge Magnum RT/Hemi during a Halloween-themed cruise-in held in downtown Mount Airy in 2019.

Unlike the muscle cars and street rods it celebrates, a cruise-in is poised to be a no-go in downtown Mount Airy this month.

It had been thought that the final event in an annual series might be able to roll through.

“Things haven’t straightened out as much as I had hoped,” Downtown Business Association President Phil Marsh said Thursday in discussing the ongoing effects of COVID-19 on large gatherings.

That certainly pertains to the Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In series spearheaded by the downtown group normally held the third Saturday of each month from June through October, accompanied by crowds and vehicles filling the central business district.

The key word there is “normal” — with coronavirus-related restrictions stalling every cruise-in up to this point, although organizers had been harboring the possibility that the last in the series — a Halloween-themed event on Oct. 17 — would occur.

“I’d say it would probably be about impossible,” Marsh said Thursday in light of continuing COVID-19 concerns.

He didn’t rule out the prospects of a cruise-in being staged sometime before Christmas, depending on the coronavirus situation — “if things would open up a little bit.”

Yet the Downtown Business Association official is considering the other side of the coin: the problems that would result if a cruise-in were held and caused a further outbreak of the disease.

The October event has proven to be one of the more entertaining in the cruise-in series, including Halloween songs blasting from a DJ station set up at a downtown gazebo.

“A lot of people came and decorated their cars,” Marsh said, along with wearing costumes.

A sad element surrounds the fact that the cruise-in series gradually has built up to hugely popular gatherings including hundreds of unique vehicles and fans — many from distant locations.

But Marsh believes that momentum will carry over to future cruise-ins based on the interest continuing to be demonstrated by the public. “Because people have called constantly,” he said of inquiries about the status of the series.

“I believe it will come back strong.”

Those who have called him are sympathetic about the situation, Marsh said. “They’re not upset or mad — they understand what kind of problems we’ve had this year.”

Many have said they are looking forward to hearing about the cruise-ins’ resumption and promise to spread the word to others, according to Marsh.

He said downtown merchants who benefit from the events also are anxiously awaiting that return.

“We definitely want them to come back for sure.”

Other events

The Downtown Business Association is optimistic about another annual activity this month, a Halloween celebration that has become a favorite of costumed kids seeking treats.

Marsh said it is unrealistic to envision the streets being clogged with people, as is usually the case, with some kind of alternative being sought by organizers.

“We’re trying to work something out,” he added. “We haven’t come up with anything (so far).”

The same is true with the annual Mount Airy Christmas Parade that attracts many to downtown streets.

Marsh says dealing with COVID-19 has been disheartening for those trying to plan various activities.

“You work hard on these events and something like this happens,” he remarked. “I hate it — I really do.”

The good news is, a great infrastructure is in place to promote events whenever things do return to normal, said Marsh, mentioning Jenny Smith and Jessica Roberts at Mount Airy Visitors Center and the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s amazing how much that has helped — we’re all working together.”

