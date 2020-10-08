Mount Airy mayor announces resignation

October 8, 2020
Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe, who has served as the city’s top elected official since 2015, announced his resignation Thursday effective immediately.

That word came late in the afternoon through an announcement from City Manager Barbara Jones.

While Rowe did not specifically cite a reason for his departure in a five-paragraph letter addressed to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners dated Thursday, it is believed to be due to ongoing health problems faced by the mayor.

He was unable to attend the last meeting of the city council on Oct. 1 and an event during the recent Mayberry Days celebration in which the city’s chief executive customarily reads a special proclamation for the annual gathering.

Rowe, 76, has suffered from ongoing kidney issues stemming from a transplant in 2009, which have required regular dialysis treatments.

“My tenure as mayor has had its challenges, but for the most part has brought me a sense of satisfaction,” the outgoing mayor wrote in his letter. Rowe was elected to that post in November 2015, to fill the unexpired term of Mayor Deborah Cochran after her resignation earlier that year, and re-elected to a full four-year term in 2017.

His time in office has been accompanied by the municipality’s sometime-controversial efforts to redevelop the former Spencer’s industrial property in downtown Mount Airy which the city government had acquired in 2014, and this year’s pandemic.

“My relationship with each of you has expanded my own horizons and I will truly miss our interchanges, though sometime spirited,” Rowe’s letter to the commissioners continues.

His outgoing remarks reflect a sense of hope for the future of Mount Airy.

“I believe our board is on the cusp of a great adventure with the remainder of the Spencer’s property yielding great potential and I pray the board will catch a vision of what it could be and move in that direction,” Rowe’s letter states.

“We have accomplished much during my tenure, but there is more to be accomplished,” added Rowe, who in addition to his city government role has had a long association with Smith-Rowe, LLC, a local construction firm.

“I wish you the very best as you lead our great city,” he further wrote the commissioners, while also praising city staff members. “You will all be in my prayers as you continue the mission.”

Rowe mentioned that it has been “my high honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Mount Airy as mayor.”

He also is a former member of the Mount Airy Board of Education.

