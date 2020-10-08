Pumpking decorating workshop is Friday

October 8, 2020 John Peters II News 0

Sammie Wallace is working hard on decorating a pumpkin at a past Surry Arts Council Pumpkin Decorating Workshop.

Lynlee Holder puts the finishing touches on her pumpkin at a previous Surry Arts Council Pumpkin Decorating Workshop. The council will be holding its 2020 workshop on Friday.

Surry Arts Council’s annual Pumpkin Decorating Workshop will be held Friday, Oct. 9, in the Surry Arts Council Arts Studio, next door to the office.

Students will be able to pick their pumpkin in the “patch” outside the Surry Arts Council entrance. There are two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and another at 3:30 p.m. The workshops are limited in attendance and additional sessions will be added as needed to accommodate everyone.

Registration is $5 and all materials are provided. To register visit the Surry Arts Council’s Facebook Events Page or call 336-786-7998. For additional information contact Courtney Thompson at courtney@surryarts.org or 336-786-7998. Some same-day registrations can be accommodated.