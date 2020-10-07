Copeland students return

October 7, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

Kindergartner Jazmine Ocampo picks up her breakfast as she arrives to school for face-to-face instruction.

Submitted photo

Second grader Jackson McCraw takes a virtual field trip to the zoo during media class.

Submitted photo

Isobel Gonzalez is working hard to review the alphabet and sounds in her first grade class.

Submitted photo

Jake Farley is ready to learn on his first official day of kindergarten.

Submitted photo

Christy Beverly completes the health screening for fourth grader Elizabeth Marsh as she returns to her first day back at Copeland Elementary for face-to-face instruction.

Submitted photo

Students at Copeland Elementary School recently returned for some in-person training in the classrooms. Students are screened each day before entering the school, and practice safe policies such as wearing a mask and social distancing.