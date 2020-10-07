Intern joins chamber staff

McKinley Nixon

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce recently announced that McKinley Nixon has joined the staff there as an intern.

McKinley is part of a program at the Surry County Public Schools called the Next Generation Career Academy.

“This is an opportunity for students to complete an internship in a local business, gain valuable real-world experience, earn high school credit, college credit, industry-recognized credentials, and get paid,” the chamber said in a written statement.

McKinley started the program on Sept. 8 and will work with the chamber through early December.

“We are pleased to welcome McKinley,” said Randy Collins, president and CEO of the chamber. “We have been a part of the intern program for many years and have hosted several interns. We know the program benefits the student and the chamber.”

“I am extremely happy to be working at the chamber and grateful to get this opportunity to serve and to learn,” McKinley said.