Market place draws appreciative crowd

October 7, 2020 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Diane Stewart, far right, and Tracy Hunter enjoy shopping and chatting with craft vendors Michelle and Marty Semones during Saturday's Fall Festival at The Marketplace at Pilot Mountain.

<p>Vendors and shoppers were scattered throughout the parking lot during the Saturday Fall Festival at The Marketplace at Pilot Mountain.</p>

Vendors and shoppers were scattered throughout the parking lot during the Saturday Fall Festival at The Marketplace at Pilot Mountain.

Marketplace at Pilot Mountain hosted a Fall Festival on Saturday, drawing vendors, shoppers and lots of folks in search of an opportunity to get outside.

Located at 632 South Key Street in Pilot Mountain, the vendor mall welcomed the addition of several outside vendors to its parking lot. Inside and outside vendors combined to offer an assortment of food, crafts and collectibles, along with some seasonal items, attracting a diverse crowd of people who had missed several outdoor festival and events cancelled earlier in the year as a result of COVID-19.

“We brought in some outside vendors and some different items for this,” Marketplace owner Marny Britt noted. “We wanted to limit crowds so we tried to keep it small. We ended up having to turn a lot of vendors away.”

“Among the craft vendors set up under tents in the parking lot was the husband and wife team of Marty and Michelle Semones.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to get out this year,” Michelle Semones said. “It’s been awesome.”

“The community support has been wonderful,” Britt said. “We’ve had a successful day and the vendors are happy. It was a small event but people were so glad to have something to do.”