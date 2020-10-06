Bear attacks Carroll man

HILLSVILLE, VA — A Carroll County, Virginia, man is fortunate to be alive after being attacked by a black bear on Saturday in Hillsville.
The incident happened just before dark Saturday.. Ronnie Dalton, 68, was about to stop hunting for the day when he said saw a bear cub out to the side from his tree stand. He scanned the area for a while, and when he didn’t see the mama bear, he decided to climb down from the tree stand. That’s the moment things took a drastic turn for the worse.
“When my feet hit the ground I saw her. She looked up and saw me and when that happened she made a beeline at me as hard as she could come. I tried waving my hand like they say on a black bear, but I guess that doesn’t work if they have cubs and feel threatened,” Dalton said. “The only chance I had I thought was to run back up my tree stand. I thought maybe I would have a chance. When I tried to climb the tree stand, I got about three or four rungs up and she made a lunge on me and grabbed my right side. She bit me on my right calf and jerked me out of the stand.”
Many people Dalton has talked to believe what happened next may have saved his life. According to Dalton’s relatives, the bear took a chunk out of his calf the size of a softball and left three or four large teeth marks. But the force of the long fall knocked Dalton unconscious for a short period of time.
“It was about a 7- or 8-foot fall and it knocked me out for a bit. When I came to and got to my senses and looked, she was already leaving with her two cubs, thank goodness,” Dalton said. “And so then I looked down and saw my britches was tore and my leg gashed open. I said to myself, ‘I have to get out of here.’ I grabbed my bow and took off toward the house.”
Dalton found the wherewithal to hobble about a quarter-of-a-mile back to his home. Dalton headed straight to the ER, where he was stitched up and treated. He was able to come home in the wee hours of Monday morning.
“Everybody told me being knocked out saved me. Once she grabbed me it was like a car wreck it happened so quick. She was on me and jerked me off that tree stand and I didn’t have time for anything. I thought it was the end and I thank the good Lord. He looked after me because when I came to she had grabbed her cubs. I guess she figured she done her damage and I wasn’t a threat,” Dalton said. “It was a real experience. Talking to people, a lot of them think these bears are pretty and no big deal, they won’t bother you. Once I hit the ground and looked down the hill and she saw me, she didn’t make a decision, it had already been made because she made a charge at me. There wasn’t one thing I could have done. If I had been on the ground, she would have probably mauled me. I made the decision to get back up that ladder stand, but she was faster than I was.”
Dalton said he received a rabies shot Saturday at the hospital. He was scheduled to have another one Oct. 6 and two more rounds after that. He said the local game warden has also visited him to survey the area Dalton was hunting. Although he is unsure, Dalton said he doesn’t think the Game Department will search for or do anything to the bear because of the way it behaved.
“If the bear had been more aggressive they probably would have. He had the same theory I had. He said from what I told him, the bear was just protecting the cub and she thought I was a danger to the cub. She just charged me and he said most of the time if they are an aggressive bear, that wouldn’t have been the end of it. She probably would have ate me up while I was on the ground,” Dalton said. “It makes you look at bears a different way. This is first time I had hunted these woods this year. Over the years I have hunted these woods before and have not seen bears. It was just an oak patch, but they were in there eating.”
While his recovery has gone about as well as it could have, Dalton said there is still the worry of infection from the bite. He will also be walking on crutches for a while. Area Game Warden Ben Boyette said he was not aware of any other bear attack ever happening in Carroll County, calling it a rare occurence. While Dalton said the accident was probably a freak thing, he wants people to realize the bear population has increased steadily in the area in recent years.
“There are getting to be so many bears around here. A lot of people have told me since they heard this that they are going to be more cautious. I told them you need to watch out, these are not just a pretty animal to look at,” Dalton said. “You are in their territory when you are out there. I say she was just being protective. I wasn’t all that close to the cub and I wasn’t doing anything other than getting out of my stand. I guess to her it may have looked like I was just coming out of the tree. I am sure they are not used to humans coming out of trees. Be careful when you see a bear, especially if you see a cub. That is when you need to be cautious. The smart thing is to back out. Most people have a camera and think they are beautiful animals, which they are, but if you don’t know where the sow is you would be just like me, in a heap of trouble. It was just God’s mercy. If he hadn’t been around, I wouldn’t be here.”
