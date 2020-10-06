Hodgin named senior vice president

October 6, 2020

Hodgin

Northern Regional Hospital announced on Tuesday that Robin H. Hodgin has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Office.

Hodgin has served NRH for 39 years, progressively serving in many different leadership positions during her career. She was named CNO in 2001 and has served as vice president of patient care services and CNO since 2014.

“Robin is an impressive leader and person who has served her profession, NRH, and our community in a meritorious manner. We are blessed to have her and her many talents as a leader, mentor, and trusted confidant at Northern,” said Chris A. Lumsden, president and CEO.

Hodgin holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing degree from Winston-Salem State University and a Masters in Healthcare Administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is also a Board Certified Nurse Executive.

In 2019, Northern Regional Hospital named the Robin Hardy Hodgin Scholarship Program in her honor. The program awards annual scholarships, based on merit and financial need, to approximately three to five eligible students who are enrolled in a health science degree-granting program at an accredited college or university.