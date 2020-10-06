Hugh Chatham names new CFO

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has selected Kent Thompson as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Don Trippel, who retired Sept. 30 after 18 years of service.

”Initially joining the organization in 2001, Don’s expertise, diligence, and commitment to excellence have been vital to Hugh Chatham’s strong overall position, and longstanding success as an independent community hospital,” the hospital said in a written statement announcing the change.

Thompson brings 30 years of experience in healthcare finance, consulting, and operations to the CFO role at Hugh Chatham. A native of Thomasville, Thompson studied accounting at NC State University and most recently served as a senior consultant with Dixon Hughes Goodman. In addition to serving in key posts at several North Carolina hospitals, including as assistant CFO at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Thompson has contributed to the field broadly including as a board chair for the NC Chapter of the Healthcare Finance Management Association.

‟Kent is an outstanding addition to our team and organization,” said Paul Hammes, CEO of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. ‟With an extensive background and hands-on leadership style, Kent brings a passion for innovation and growth, and will be a tremendous asset as we position Hugh Chatham to provide exceptional care to the communities we serve for years to come.”

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital is a not-for-profit community health care network of physician clinics and an 81-bed acute care hospital employing more than 800 people. Hugh Chatham is headquartered in Elkin.