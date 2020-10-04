So far so good on Market Street

Good reviews are a goal of most any entertainment venture, and this is the case with a new initiative in downtown Mount Airy as far as early returns go.
That includes favorable comments about the Market Street Arts and Entertainment District during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners Thursday.
“Market Street thus far has progressed well,” city Police Chief Dale Watson said during an update on the situation that was requested by a member of the board. It had voted 4-1 on Aug. 20 to create the entertainment district in an area populated by two craft brewery operations.
“No issues that I can speak of concerning Market Street,” Watson confirmed.
The action by commissioners is allowing a portion of the street to be closed to traffic during weekends to allow outdoor dining, consumption of craft brews and other activities in a pedestrian-only area.
This was motivated by a desire to allow affected businesses an alternative for reaching customers at a time of inside occupancy restrictions posed by COVID-19. The move also involved altering municipal ordinances to permit the consumption of beer and wine on the street.
City officials are allowing the district to operate during a trial period that began on Sept. 18 and ends on Nov. 29, which involves picnic tables being moved in and out of the area to accommodate attendees. The district operates on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The aim by the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc. in advocating the entertainment district was to provide a family friendly atmosphere with socially distanced seating, featuring art, food trucks and live music in an adjacent area known as Melva’s Alley.
By all accounts, this goal is being accomplished, judging by comments from city officials.
“We were taking a little bit of a chance on it,” said Commissioner Ron Niland, who was leading the meeting in the absence of Mayor David Rowe.
“I think it’s overall done well,” Niland added regarding the district.
“One thing that’s really positive is families are going down there,” Commissioner Marie Wood said of parents being accompanied by small children to take advantage of the festival atmosphere permeating the area. “I think that’s very positive.”
“As COVID calms down in the future, this could be a very positive thing,” Niland said of the prospects for continued success in the Market Street Arts and Entertainment District. “And I’m hoping that businesses do well.”
Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison of the Mount Airy Downtown group, who has been the driving force behind the project, also is pleased with what has transpired.
“The Market Street Arts and Entertainment District is going really well so far,” Morrison commented.
“It has been a family friendly and community-building program that seems like it is giving people a much-needed activity to look forward to on the weekends,” the Main Street coordinator added. “There is plenty of opportunity to social-distance and to enjoy company outside with some fresh air.”
Based on comments relayed during the meeting, other business owners on Market Street, besides those at the breweries, are satisfied with the district’s operation after some initial concerns.
This was backed up in remarks Friday by one of those individuals, Karen Gillespie of Welcome Home Decor and Gifts.
“It’s seemed to go as the people who were coordinating it said they would do,” Gillespie said. She specifically cited the adherence to closing and reopening schedules, cleaning up after the weekend activities and the opportunity for community engagement.
“It seems to be a lot of families attending.”
Gillespie, who has a nursing background, had expressed concerns about social distracting and other safety aspects surrounding the entertainment district at the August meeting when it was approved. She reiterated that Friday in saying the gatherings have included “not a lot of people with masks.”
To some extent the jury is still out for the entertainment district events where Gillespie is concerned.
“Well, I guess we’ve not had enough of them yet for me to give a good evaluation — it just seems well-attended, let’s put it that way.”
Franklin Street spillover
Chief Watson said at Thursday’s meeting that while the entertainment district has not been problematic, this isn’t the case with separate business activities occurring on an adjoining street.
“We have had some issues on Franklin Street, which unfortunately has probably spilled onto Market Street,” he explained.
The police chief elaborated after the meeting that these include “over-serving” of alcohol and disorderly conduct, along with a lot of violations involving social distancing, occupancy levels and other non-compliance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders.
“We are dealing with the issues on Franklin Street currently,” Watson told council members earlier. “We’re dealing with it from a PD level and have contacted (state) Alcohol Law Enforcement as well.”
He pledged to take measures to resolve the situation on Franklin.
“We don’t want it to inadvertently affect Market Street, because I’ve got a lot of positive feedback from that.”
