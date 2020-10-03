Coronavirus cases hit nursing homes

October 3, 2020
By John Peters jpeters@mtairnews.com

COVID-19 cases have spiked again in Surry County over the past week, jumping from 1,313 on Sept. 27 to 1,404 as of Friday, an increase mostly attributable to outbreaks at area residential facilities.

“We have been made aware of more outbreaks in Surry County long term care facilities,” said Maggie Simmons, assistant health director for the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center. She added that the increase is, at least in part, due to an increase in testing mandated by the state.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there is one active outbreak in a Surry County nursing home, one outbreak in a local long-term residential care facility, and another county health care facility which recently had an outbreak that has been closed. According to the state agency, an outbreak is defined as two laboratory confirmed cases within a 28-day period. Once 28 days have elapsed with no new cases, the outbreak is considered closed. The department issues updates twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday.

According to the agency, as of Friday Central Continuing Care has recorded 9 cases among staffers and 11 among residents, while Surry Community Health and Rehab has recorded 3 staff infections and 11 residential cases with two deaths.

Pruitt Health in Elkin was listed as the site of an active outbreak on Tuesday, but by Friday had fallen to the category of closed outbreak. All totaled, 20 staffers there contracted the virus, with 52 residents testing positive — 10 of them dying from the condition.

The local Health and Nutrition Center also showed 24 total COVID-19 deaths in Surry County as of Friday.

The state health and human services agency showed that only Forsyth County, with 7,293 cases and 104 deaths, has recorded more cases than Surry County as of Saturday. Wilkes County is at 1,309 cases with 35 deaths; Yadkin County has recorded 772 cases with 9 deaths; Stokes County has recorded 479 cases with 4 deaths; and Alleghany County has experienced 239 cases with no deaths.

Statewide, North Carolina has recorded 216,886 cases with 3,647 deaths.

Across the border in Virginia, cases in neighboring localities show Carroll County with 510 cases and 24 deaths, Galax with 421 cases and 30 deaths, Grayson County with 322 cases and 17 deaths, and in Patrick County there have been 282 deaths with 26 cases. Statewide, Virginia officials are reporting 150,803 cases with 3,270 cases.

