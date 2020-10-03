Surry County Sheriff’s Report

October 3, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0
Staff Report

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:

• Richard Allen Edwards, 26, of Marshburn Trail, Dobson, was served a criminal summons July 1, charging him with child abuse, dated June 22. The complainant is listed as Sam Chattin of Elkin. He was given a July 8 court date.

On Oct. 26 he faces charges of harassing electronic communication and two counts of assault on a female.

In February 2015, Edwards was convicted of three counts of attempted breaking and entering of vehicles, breaking and entering, and three counts of larceny. He received probation, a suspended sentence and community service.

• Shane Gray Hawks, 30, of Cranberry Lane, Mount Airy, and Vicky Lynn Haynes Sizemore, 43, of First Street, Mount Airy, were served criminal summonses July 1, charging them with assault and larceny, dated June 29. The complainant is listed as Sharon Wall, homeless. The suspects were given an Aug. 14 court date.

On Oct. 19 Hawks faces a charge of driving while license revoked.

Hawks is still under probation following a September 2019 conviction for larceny that gave him a year and a half of supervision.

In 2014 he was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, two felony counts of larceny of a vehicle, and two counts of possession of stolen goods. He received probation and a suspended sentence.

• Tiffany Kellam Sparks, 39, of Sparta, was served an order for arrest July 1, charging her with a probation violation from Alleghany County. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a July 14 court date in Sparta.

On Tuesday she has a court date for a charge of communicating a threat. On Nov. 24 she faces a charge of second-degree trespassing.

On June 19 she was convicted of breaking and entering and given a suspended sentence and probation.

In February 2013 she was convicted of larceny in Guilford County and given a suspended sentence. In August of that year, however, she was convicted of felony obtaining a controlled substance by fraud in Rockingham County.

She was sentenced to prison time for that crime, plus it activated the suspended sentence, too. She served one year and three months, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

• Jason Lee Goad, 39, of Blue Hollow Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 1, charging him with failure to pay child support, dated Feb. 3. He was given a $336 cash bond and a July 6 court date.