Horne Creek apple tree sale underway

A wide variety of heirloom apple trees are on sale at Horne Creek Farm in Pinnacle. Gideon, the farm dog resting here among the trees, is not for sale.

The annual Heirloom Apple Tree Sale will go on this fall as usual at Horne Creek Farm in Pinnacle.

The annual sale, sponsored by the North Carolina Living Historical Farm Committee Inc., began Sept. 29 and will continue through mid-October or until all the trees are sold out.

“Typically, the fall apple tree sale is held on one day and it can be very crowded,” said Site Manager Lisa Turney. “By extending the sale over a period of weeks, the number of people per day will be reduced, making social distancing easier to do.”

Dozens of apple varieties will be available; Arkansas Black, Royal Limbertwig, Virginia Beauty, American Golden Russet, Dula Beauty, Grimes Golden, and Blacktwig are just a few examples of the varieties offered. All trees are grafted from cuttings taken from the Southern Heritage Apple Orchard and, as such, are duplicates of the heirloom trees in the orchard.

Three different rootstocks have been used to graft the cuttings onto:

– B9 Rootstock will result in a tree 8 – 10 feet tall (the number of B9 trees is limited).

– M7 Rootstock will produce a tree 14 – 16 feet tall.

– MIII Rootstock will result in a tree 20 feet or more in height.

Horne Creek Farm is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The trees will be sold at the Horne Creek Farm Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Trees will be $20 each. All proceeds from the sale of the apple trees will be used specifically for the benefit of the Southern Heritage Apple Orchard.

In addition, there will be a limited number of peach trees – Elberta, Indian Cling, and Belle of Georgia – for sale. Cost per tree is $20.

Customers are encouraged to know and follow the Ws: Wear a cloth face mask over your nose and mouth, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.

For more information about the Annual Apple Tree Sale, call 336-325-2298.