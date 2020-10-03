Danbury supports extending Scenic Byway to Surry

By Neill Caldwell neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com

DANBURY — Town council members liked the idea of extending the Hanging Rock Scenic Byway into Surry County. But they hated a name proposed for the expanded route: “Middle Mountains Scenic Byway.”

“It sucks,” said council member Dave Hoskins, and the others agreed.

The state’s Department of Transposition has 55 on its current list of scenic byways, with Hanging Rock being the only one nearby (although Yadkin County now has one). The Blue Ridge Parkway is an “All-American” Byways, part of the America’s Byways program. Actually its 572 miles inside North Carolina might be considered the original Scenic Byway.

The Hanging Rock Scenic Byway’s southern end is in the Mount Olive community, where Highway 66 and Denny Road intersect. Driving north, you would bear right into Flat Shoals Road and then turn left on Mountain Road. After four miles, turn left on N.C. 8/89 and continue through the town. At this point you have a choice of turning left onto Hanging Rock State Park Road and continuing back to the starting point via Moores Spring Road and Highway 66. Or you can keep going on N.C. Highway 89 for about 25 miles to Shelton Town community east of Mount Airy in Surry County, where the byway currently ends.

The idea is to extend the southern end to Pilot Mountain State Park, and the northern or western terminus on to Mount Airy. Apparently there is state grant money available and even some nationwide grant money for these roadways.

Council members had no issue supporting with the idea, but that name.

“Can we support it without the name change?” asked Hoskins. “It sounds like something from ‘The Hobbit.’”

“I think a more appropriate name could be developed,” said Steve Shelton. “It’s a little bland.”

“I tend to agree,” said Gary East. “There are nothing ‘middle’ about our mountains. In fact they’re the first mountains you come to as you go west. I wish they would put a little more effort into it.”

Town Manager Mike Barsness suggested a resolution of support that didn’t address the proposed new name, and encouraging the county to do the same. The board later approved this revised resolution, and the county commissioners approved a similar one at its meeting Monday night.

“I hate that the ‘Middle Mountains’ name became confusing and hope that people realize it’s just a place-holder,” said Tory Mabe, the county’s tourism director. “Further consideration for the perfect name will be available at some point soon. We are not married to the name change. That has to be finalized by next spring. The extension proposal has to be submitted by end of September, but I shouldn’t have included the name ‘Middle Mountain’ in the text of resolution that I put together.”

This effort is a partnership between Stokes and Surry tourism offices and other entitles, Mabe said, including the state park and the towns of Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain.

“The plan is to create a regional marketing effort and partnership between our rural areas to help promote the recreational offerings of each area from Pilot Mountain to Hanging Rock, the Dan River, Yadkin and Ararat River, Great Wagon Trail and local history of the areas. The route will take people around the state parks route and by some of the best scenic views, and educate visitors to the region on what makes Stokes and Surry special. There will be maps marking the route and pinpointing places to stay eat and things to do, but that’s further down the road.”

“COVID has put a stop to some of the normal in person meetings where collaboration or talk of a name would have come up,” he said. “There should be opportunities for public collaboration and my hope is this will happen prior to spring final submission.”

“In the ‘Stokes 2035’ plan and land development guide from the ’90s it’s always been talked about to extend the current byway,” Mabe added.