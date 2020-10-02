Police reports

• An encounter with officers late Monday night at H.B. Rowe Environmental Park resulted in charges against a Mount Airy man, including a felony violation of possession of a synthetic cannabinoid with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, according to city police reports.

A suspicious-vehicle call at the park on Hamburg Street triggered a probable-cause search that led to Keven Joseph McCloud, 26, of 107 Belhaven Drive, also being charged with misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition to the controlled substance and unspecified drug/narcotics equipment, two 9mm handguns and a .357 magnum handgun were seized along with an undisclosed sum of money. McCloud was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 12.

• An 8-foot-wide brass eagle weather vane valued at $2,500 was stolen Sunday from the front yard at the home of Susanne Lewis Brown in the 500 block of South Main Street.

• Stephanie Sands Orr, 30, of 174 Woodbridge Drive, was served with a criminal summons for a larceny charge on Sept. 17, stemming from the theft of an undisclosed sum of money from the purse of Barbara Lynn Blackburn of Pipers Gap Road which had been reported on Sept. 4.

It took place at LabCorp on South Andy Griffith Parkway, where Orr was listed as an employee. She is slated for an Oct. 12 appearance in District Court.

• A case involving assault with a deadly weapon and the discharging of a firearm in the city limits occurred on Sept. 16 on Edgewood Place Lane. Jose Noel Perez of South Main Street was the victim of the crime perpetrated by a known suspect who allegedly shot at Perez. The case was listed as undergoing further investigation.

• The residence of Hunter Colt Hayes on London Lane was the scene of a theft on Sept. 16, involving property valued at $550 including a Toshiba laptop computer, Hatfield 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun and Mossberg .22-caliber long rifle which were stolen by a known suspect. No charges were filed in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

• Joseph Allen Cook Jr., 29, of 4076 E. Pine St., was jailed on charges of second-degree trespassing and assault on a female on the night of Sept. 16 in reference to a domestic-violence investigation at the home of Kasie Marie Scott on Granite Road. Cook, who had been banned from that location in May, allegedly assaulted Scott by grabbing her by the throat.

He was arrested a short time later on Linville Road and confined in the Surry County Jail without bond, police records indicate. Cook is scheduled to appear in District Court on Monday.

• A 2009 Pontiac G3 valued at $4,000 was stolen by three unknown suspects on Sept. 15 from Henson’s Auto Parts and Supply, LLC in the 900 block of West Pine Street. The red four-door vehicle, owned by Henson’s, was bearing license tag number EKV3838.

• A blue Samsung Galaxy cell phone, valued at $700 and owned by Bobby Ray Freeman Jr. of Woodbridge Lane in Lowgap, was stolen off a counter inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on West Pine Street on Sept. 13 by an unknown party.