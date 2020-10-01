Elder of the Easter Brothers passes

The Easter Brothers are seen with a couple of regular musicians. Front row, from left, are Edd Easter and Wayburn Johnson; back row, James and Russell Easter and Burton “Goo Goo” Boyd, circa the early 1950s.
In this photo from the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s WPAQ collection are shown, from left, Wayburn Johnson, Russell Easter, Willie Nelson, and the Cherokee Cowboys (Ray Price Band), circa the late 1950s.
The eldest of the three siblings that made up the Easter Brothers passed away this week after declining health.
Russell Lee Easter, 90, had been staying at Central Continuing Care in Mount Airy before his demise Tuesday.
The Easter Brothers started playing together as a group around 1953, although they had been making music before that. Then the trio stayed together for an incredible 64 years before retiring.
Russell was the second of four boys born to Jim and Lillie Mae Easter on April 22, 1930. He came two and a half years after the eldest, Simon, and two years before James, who is now 88. Younger brother Edd was 84 when he died on Jan. 30 of last year.
Simon never showed an interest in music, but the other three loved music at an early age, and that love grew as they got older.
James said his mom could play some on the guitar and banjo around her side of the family, which had a handful of instruments. Lillie Mae paid $3 for the first guitar for the boys to share, but James said it never seem to have all six strings at the same time. They didn’t have a banjo in the house, but Edd would hold a stick and make twanging sounds with his mouth in time with the guitar.
Edd’s wife, Ann, wrote a book on the brothers called “God Had a Plan for the Easter Brothers.” In that, she shared some stories the brothers had told her about their lives and career.
Russell was the first to learn the guitar, and he taught it to James, she wrote.
After he got married, Russell’s wife Myrtle convinced him to move to Danville, Virginia, to get away from his drinking buddies. It was there that they began attending church and were saved. He formed a singing group with three of his Christian buddies called the Green Valley Quartet.
After Edd moved to Danville, too, the youngest brother joined the group. Edd was still a minor with the group began traveling around playing gigs.
Meanwhile, James’s story took a different turn. A mischievous boy, he got in trouble with the law several times at an early age and soon found himself being tried as an adult at age 16 and sentenced to 15 years.
After five years, James got out on good behavior at 21, but he hadn’t straightened up yet. He told Ann that one day he was sharpening a blade on an emery wheel when the wheel cracked, and a piece of stone pierced his chest. He thought he would die and made a promise to God that if he survived, he would make things right in his life.
He held true to that promise, joining his brothers to form the famous trio.
The boys kept the Green Valley Quartet name for several years before simply being known as the Easter Brothers. In fact, www.discogs.com has a listing for an album by the group with that name in 1968. Russell and James are featured on guitar, Edd on mandolin, Russell Jr. on dobro, Ronald Thomas on bass and longtime collaborator Wayburn Johnson on fiddle.
James said as a boy he traded a rabbit for a fiddle, but none of the boys ever got any good at it.
Surry County is well known for its heritage of bluegrass and old-time music, with musicians of all ages playing classics that were created decades ago — sometimes more than a century ago.
The Easter Brothers went with a different approach. Russell started making up songs as a boy when he first learned to play. When the trio started playing together in the 1950s, Russell and James, and sometimes Edd, wrote songs.
By the time Ann published her book in 2004, the brothers had written more than 300 songs, and now the song count is believed to have passed 400.
The band earned many awards over the years including back-to-back awards in 1986 and 1987 as the Traditional Bluegrass Band of the Year.
In 2001 the band’s CD “Heart and Soul” was nominated for a Dove Award from the Gospel Music Academy. In 2002 the band won Bluegrass Song of the Year for “Thank You Lord for Your Blessings on Me.”
A friend of one of the brothers, who asked not to be named, said that one of the big breaks for the group was being mentioned by the King of Rock and Roll himself.
The story goes that Elvis Presley was interviewed in New York and was asked what was some of the music he was really into at the moment. Elvis said he really enjoyed some of the Southern gospel music like “Darkest Hour” by the Easter Brothers.
Well, suddenly everyone wanted to know who these brothers were and what this song was.
While storms of life were raging,
God’s servants stood so true,
And in their darkest moments,
They saw the dawn break through.
So when my load gets heavy,
And it seems I can’t go on,
Then I remember
The darkest hour is just before the dawn.
The most remarkable thing about the brothers, said the friend, is that they could have made a lot of money off their fame, but they refused to be paid for their live concerts. They felt they were serving the Lord, and that was payment enough. They might accept a donation to cover gas and expenses, but that was it.
That meant that no matter how popular the group became, the brothers still needed day jobs.
Russell retired from Sears in Mount Airy, according to the family.
A funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Miracle Waters Worship Center with the Rev. Rodger Easter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
