Harvest Festival to aid front-liners

October 1, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Related Articles

A two-day event this weekend is aimed at aiding workers in the area who are directly dealing with the effects of the coronavirus.

“COVID-19 front-liners will be getting food from the proceeds,” local businesswoman Angela Shur explained in announcing the fourth-annual Harvest Festival for Charity to be held Saturday and Sunday.

It will be hosted by Miss Angel’s Farm and Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies Inc., entities with which Shur is associated.

The Harvest Festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday on the farm, located at 252 Heart Lane (formerly Quarter Horse Lane) west of Mount Airy, off N.C. 89 near Oak Grove Church Road.

Admission will cost $5 per person, with children 2 and younger to be admitted free.

That will cover access to hayrides, barrel train rides, a 28-foot alligator slide, a kids barn playhouse with a sand pit, apple slingshots, a pumpkin decorating table, performances by local musicians and a four-acre corn maze filled with arrowhead replicas.

A Little Miss and Little Mister Harvest are to be crowned at noon on Sunday, with beehive tours scheduled for 2 p.m. that day among other activities during the festival.

The People Feeder Food Truck will be on site along with vendors of various other products including local craft beer, wine and homemade sangria.

Pumpkins, apples and decorated corn stalks also are to be sold, as will homemade ice cream, grilled corn and baked goods such as pies and breads, in addition to apple butter, pumpkin butter and Christmas jam.

Some of the general admission proceeds will go toward feeding COVID-19 front-liners and all those from pumpkin sales.

For security reasons, no outside wagons, carriages or strollers will be permitted on the farm, with temperature checks to occur at the gate.

Attendees are urged to wear masks.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Related Articles