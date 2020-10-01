Surry County Sheriff’s Report

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:
• Isaac Lee Smathers III, 47, of Winston-Salem, was arrested July 15 and served with warrants for the Winston-Salem Police Department. He was charged with felony larceny of a vehicle and misdemeanor larceny, dated April 30. He was given a $20,000 secured bond and an Aug. 20 court date in Winston-Salem.
He was placed in jail and then placed under a confinement program Aug. 28 (such as house arrest). He has a projected release date from that (a DWI conviction) of Jan. 14.
He was scheduled to have been in court Thursday for two felony charges: breaking and entering into a place of worship and larceny from a construction site.
On Oct. 23 he has a date in Winston-Salem to face several felony charges including: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of meth, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, larceny, and two counts of larceny of a vehicle. He also faces misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny.
He became a convicted felony in January 2014 on a charge of possession of a Schedule II drug.
• Robert Eugene McGee, 28, of Old U.S. 21, State Road, was served an order for arrest July 15 for failure to appear in court June 1 on a charge of felony violating probation. He was given a $30,000 secured bond and a July 20 court date.
On Nov. 13 he has a court date in Yadkinville to face six driving-related charges. On Dec. 17 in Wilkesboro he faces six more driving-related charges.
• Cecelia Tiff Sanchez Araiza, 31, of Coco Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 15, charging her with failure to comply with a child support court order, dated Sept. 25, 2019. She was given a $2,200 cash bond and a July 20 court date.
• Derriona Tabreka Catheri Speaks, 23, of Winston-Salem, was served warrants July 13 for the Mount Airy Police Department, charging her with felony uttering forged instrument (presenting a made or altered document, such as cashing someone else’s check with a fake signature) and felony obtaining property by false pretense, both dated June 16. She was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and a Sept. 21 court date.
• Samantha Dawn Hazelwood, 35, of Stephen Street, Pilot Mountain, was served a criminal summons July 14, charging her with assault and battery, dated the day before. The victim is listed as Bridget Holder of Mount Airy. Hazelwood was given a Sept. 11 court date.
• Reginald N. Billips, 50, of Rockford Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest July 14, charging him with failure to pay child support in Yadkin County, dated July 6. He was given a $1,500 cash bond and a court date to be named later in Yadkinville.
• Courtney Danielle Blanchard, 31, of Poplar Springs Road, Elkin, was served an order for arrest July 13 for failure to appear in court June 23 on a misdemeanor. She was given a $25,000 secured bond and a court date two days later.
She has an Oct. 16 date in traffic court for two tickets, then a Nov. 16 date for a charge of criminal contempt.
On Nov. 25 in Wilkesboro she faces two counts of assault.
• Christopher Wayne Mosley, 48, of Atkins Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 10 for failure to appear in court June 10 and June 22. According to the report, he was scheduled to face a charge of violating his probation on June 10, then two unidentified felony charges on June 22. He was given a $70,000 secured bond and a July 13 court date.
On Nov. 16 he faces two felony charges: larceny and becoming a habitual felon.
Mosley had a long string of convictions in the 1990s. He served in prison from July 1991 to November 1995, due to overlapping sentences. He served from May 1997 to June 1999 on multiple charges for Surry, Stokes and Alleghany counties.
• Joey Michael Sawyers, 38, of Barker Hollow Lane, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest July 10 for failure to appear in court June 25 on a felony charge. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a July 13 court date.
He has a Nov. 16 date in Superior Court on several charges including: felony breaking/entering a vehicle, two counts of felony larceny of a vehicle, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of felony larceny, injury to personal property, felony fleeing to elude arrest and four driving-related offenses.
He served in prison from September 2017 to May 2018 after convictions for felony charges of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and obtaining property by false pretense.
He also served in prison from September 2005 to March 2016 for two counts of felony breaking and entering and felony credit card theft.
He served from July 2011 to February 2012 for felonies breaking and entering, larceny of dogs, and possession of a Schedule II drug, as well as misdemeanor DWI, speeding, driving without a license, and resisting an officer.
• Donald Ray Burkhart, 46, of East Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 15 for failure to appear in court two days earlier on a misdemeanor charge. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 21 court date.
In April 1993 Burkhart was convicted of felonies breaking and entering and larceny. He served 14 months in prison.
In April 2005 he was convicted of assault on a female and violating a restraining order. He first received probation, but after that was revoked, he served six months in prison.
In February 2015 he was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and injury to personal property. He received probation and a suspended sentence.
After a misdemeanor in 2016, the suspended sentence was activated, and he served three months in prison.
Another revoked probation led to him being in prison for five months, getting out in September 2019.