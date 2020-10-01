October 1, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

DOBSON ― Six teachers at five area schools have been named recipients of the 2020 Enhanced Learning Mini-Grants by the the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation.

The mini-grant review team included John Priddy, Surry County Schools Educational Foundation board chairperson; Nancy Wright, Surry Insurance and foundation board member; Brent McKinney, board member; Sue Stone, Surry County Board of Education Member Emeritus and foundation board member; and Ashley Mills, foundation liaison.

The 2020 Enhanced Learning Mini-Grant recipients are:

● Sharia Templeton, Dobson Elementary – Principal Book of the Month Club

● Laken Simpson, Copeland Elementary – LegoLand

● Billy Pell, Westfield Elementary – Come One, Come All, to the Reading Fair

● DeAnna Walker, Copeland Elementary – DooDs, TooTs, and More!

● Annie East, Pilot Mountain Middle – Let’s Race Robots

● Melissa Snow, Mountain Park Elementary – Anxiety Out of Control! Oculus VR to the Rescue!

Each project must directly involve and benefit students, support the overall goals of the classroom, support STEM education, reading achievement goals, and/or the arts. This year’s projects also had to be adaptable for in-person or remote learning.

“It is exciting to award these great teachers and this administrator who have innovative educational project ideas for students,” said John Priddy. “Although this school year is unique in many ways, the creativity and care teachers and administrators have will not change. I am so thankful to our donors who make these projects possible.”

The Surry County Schools Educational Foundation is committed to investing in education and affecting the lives of students through educational experiences inside and outside the classroom as well as investing in our teaching professionals. For more information about the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation, please contact Ashley Mills at 336-386-8211 or visit www.scsfoundation.org.