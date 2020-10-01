Cornshucking frolic cancelled

PINNACLE — one of Horne Creek Farm’s largest annual events, Cornshucking Frolic, originally scheduled for Oct. 17 this year, has been canceled.

“As much as we always look forward to holding the Cornshucking Frolic each year and showcasing a wide variety of heritage activities, traditional music, and foods, the safety and health of the public, volunteers, and staff continues to be our top priority. With that in mind, we have made the decision to cancel the event this year,” said Site Manager Lisa Turney. “This event has been held every year since 1992, and we know how much it means to our community and friends of the farm. We look forward to hosting the event in 2021, bigger and better than ever.”

The cancellation comes amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders limiting the size of gatherings.

On Oct. 17, the day the 29th Annual Cornshucking was originally scheduled, Horne Creek will be posting links to traditional, bluegrass, and gospel music groups that have played at past cornshuckings on the site’s social media outlets. Demonstrations of some of the activities typically seen at the event will also be posted for people to enjoy. Follow Horne Creek Farm on social media for updates and further information about our virtual celebration.