Pilot Middle welcomes students back

October 1, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

Temperature check point with Media Specialist Amy Harpe and Sally Blkeney.

<p>Students social distance in the hallways.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Students social distance in the hallways.

<p>Andrea Raines poses for a picture.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Andrea Raines poses for a picture.

<p>Jackson Key looks at the camera.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Jackson Key looks at the camera.

Students recently returned to Pilot Mountain Middle School.

”Faculty and staff were thrilled to greet students each day as they returned to the building on the staggered Return to Learn …schedule,” the school said.