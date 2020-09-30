Employee of the Month named

Pilot Mountain Middle School Cafeteria Manager reacts to being named Surry County Schools Employee of the Month while Superintendent Travis Reeves applauds her selection.

Lisa Pell, cafeteria manager of Pilot Mountain Middle School, was recently named Surry County School’s Employee of the Month.

“She is an extraordinary human being that goes above and beyond every day for the children, faculty and staff here at the Ravens Nest,” the school said in making the announcement. “She cooks, bakes and delivers delicious food everyday with a smile that lights up a room.“