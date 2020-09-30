Surry in-person voting begins soon

The big day for the 2020 election is still more than a month away, on Nov. 3, but thousands of Surry Countians will make their choices beforehand, including during an early voting period beginning on Oct. 15.
In addition, 5,313 absentee ballots by mail had been sent to local residents as of Monday morning, according to Surry Director of Elections Michella Huff, with four weeks left to go in that process.
“The election started for us on Sept. 4,” Huff said of the date when the absentee by mail period began.
While a presidential election year is always an eventful time, the emergence of COVID-19 has added another dimension to the 2020 cycle.
This has prompted safety concerns about in-person voting at polling stations and debates about the integrity of paper balloting as an alternative to gathering with others on Election Day and at early voting sites.
Early voting starts Oct. 15
For Surry County citizens wanting to do it the old-fashioned way, four stations will be open this year for one-stop early absentee voting, starting on Oct. 15, along with regular polling places on Nov. 3.
“We’re excited to offer four locations,” Huff said regarding action to expand early voting sites for 2020.
Also, she says more days will be available for this option in Surry than ever before, with the period to run through Oct. 31, the Saturday before Election Day, and only Sundays excluded.
The four locations include:
• Surry County Resource Center at 1218 State St. in Mount Airy, behind Arby’s.
• The Surry County Board of Elections Office at 915 E. Atkins St. in Dobson.
• Pilot Mountain Town Hall, 124 W. Main St.
• The Elkin Rescue Squad building at 940 N. Bridge St.
During early voting, registered voters may cast ballots at any of those sites, which differs from Election Day when they must vote at their assigned precincts. The flexible scheduling is expected to include both daytime and evening voting depending on the site involved, with specific hours to be announced later.
Those who are not registered also can do so during the early voting period and cast ballots at the same time, hence the “one-stop” terminology. However, there is a registration deadline of Oct. 9 for those who plan to vote on Nov. 3.
Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility by completing and signing a North Carolina Voter Registration Application and provide proof of residence by presenting documents showing their present name and address. This can include a driver’s license or copy of a utility bill, among others.
Absentee ballots balloon
Huff said Monday that requests for mailed absentee ballots are dwarfing those of the last presidential election in 2016 — and for an obvious reason.
“Most definitely we feel like the pandemic has caused more of an interest in absentee by mail,” she said of the county elections staff that’s been busy as a result.
This process that started on Sept. 4 allows citizens wanting to avoid contact with others to seek an absentee by mail ballot. They are required to submit requests on an official state form available on the Surry County Board of Elections website or by calling its office, which may not accept handwritten informal requests.
Voters aren’t required to provide an excuse for going the absentee route. “North Carolina has been a no-excuse state for years, so nothing new,” Huff said.
Completed official request forms can be mailed, faxed, emailed (signed and scanned) or delivered to the office.
As of Monday, 1,766 voted ballots had been returned of the 5,313 mailed, according to the elections director.
In comparison to 2016, 1,954 absentee ballots were mailed during the entire election cycle, with 1,415 voted ballots received back, or executed.
“We still have 29 days to go,” Huff said Monday of this year’s absentee by mail process in which Oct. 27 is the last day someone can request that an absentee ballot be mailed. Many more are expected to be handled during the period remaining.
The local elections official also mentioned a “cure affidavit” procedure that allows returned absentee ballots containing certain errors to be corrected and resubmitted to the elections office. “And that’s never happened before.”
This can pertain to ballots that a voter signed in the wrong place or a witness did not sign as required, for example. “Those are things that are curable,” Huff added.
Once absentee ballots are processed by the office staff in Dobson to make sure they are in order, the ballots then must be examined and approved by the Surry County Board of Elections, a bipartisan body.
It has scheduled a series of about 10 meetings for this to occur, involving batches of ballots along the way, the first of which was held Tuesday. And once the board signs off on them the ballots are run through a tabulator, but won’t actually be counted until election time in November.
The absentee meetings are open to the public and are taking place in the Surry County Government Services Center at 915 E. Atkins St., Dobson.
Additional meetings are set for Thursday of this week, next Tuesday and on Oct. 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29, all beginning at 4 p.m.
An absentee certification session will be held on Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.
