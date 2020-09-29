Police reports

September 29, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• An incident in which a dog bit a cyclist on the leg has led to a charge against the owner of the canine, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Nathan Edward Smith, a resident of Seivers Lane, was riding his bike in the 1800 block of Fancy Gap Road near North Franklin Road last Wednesday evening when he encountered the dog, the breed of which was not listed, running loose in the roadway. Joan King Hayes, 65, of 1820 Fancy Gap Road, is accused of allowing a dog to run free at night.

The case is set for the Oct. 12 session of Surry District Court.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle was discovered on Sept. 20 at Modern Muffler on North Main Street, involving a known suspect stealing a green Nike jacket valued at $40, owned by Norman Adam Winford of Kernersville, from a 1996 Toyota 4Runner. The case is listed as closed/cleared, with no explanation given.

• An office building in the 1000 block of South Franklin Road was the site of an incident discovered on Sept. 14 in which a metal mailbox, owned by Transactions, LLC located there, was broken off a post and stolen.

• Matthew Michael Gatchel, 38, of 211 Grace St., was jailed on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon after being encountered on Sept. 10 at Northern Regional Hospital by officers who served outstanding warrants on Gatchel which had been filed the day before.

The case involves a .380-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun and holster owned by Kenneth Harper Dittrich III, a North South Street resident. Gatchel was held in the Surry County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on Oct. 22.

• Summer Nicole Davis, 35, of 285 Alicia Lane, was arrested on outstanding warrants for drug charges after a traffic stop at Walmart on Sept. 2, during which she allegedly provided a false name to police. It was learned that the warrants had been issued against Davis on June 9 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davis also allegedly was found with controlled substances during her arrest. Police records indicate that she additionally was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, along with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, and is facing other violations for methamphetamine and marijuana seized at that time.

The woman was jailed under a $500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Oct. 19.

• Police were told in late August that golf clubs, golf apparel and money, a loss totaling $970, had been stolen in late August during a break-in at the residence of Regina Jackson Vogler on Parker Road, where the items were taken from a garage.

The array included a Callaway golf bag, four Callaway woods, an Odyssey putter, a Callaway driver, Maggie McCormick irons of the Ping brand, a Zero Restriction rainsuit, a Rain Girl waterproof rain hat and a bag containing an assortment of money.