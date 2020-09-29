Local resident in BJU wind band

September 29, 2020

GREENVILLE, SC — JoAnna Stevens of State Road has been named to the Bob Jones University Symphonic Wind Band. She is a freshman majoring in music education.

The Symphonic Wind Band, BJU’s top performing instrumental ensemble, consists of 45 selected players. Each year, performers audition by playing a group of excerpts taken from band literature or study etudes, scales, and sight reading unfamiliar music. Following that selection audition, a second audition is held for seating within the ensemble. The band is directed by Dr. Bruce Cox.

The Wind Band is noted for its refined performances of music. This year, the university family will have the opportunity to enjoy “For the Beauty of the Earth” at the band’s traditional fall outdoor concert. The performance will feature music by composers James Curnow, John Philip Sousa, and Franz von Suppe.