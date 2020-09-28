Bridge replacement begins in Surry County

September 28, 2020 John Peters II News 0

NORTH WILKESBORO – N.C. Department of Transportation officials recently awarded a $580,000 contract to replace a two-lane bridge on Hardy Road over Hogan Creek in the Siloam Community.

Crews from Smith-Rowe LLC may begin construction as early as this week on the bridge that will replace the existing 59-year-old bridge which has been closed for almost a year as a safety precaution.

The new bridge will be 105 feet long and will include 10-foot-wide lanes with 4-foot-wide shoulders and an asphalt surface. Crews have until March 30, 2021 to complete the project. Drivers will continue using a local detour until construction is complete.

