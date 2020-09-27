Mount Airy Police Reports

September 26, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A scooter was discovered stolen Wednesday from the residence of its owner, Bobby Lee Phillips, on Lovill Circle, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The 2019 Tao Tao Charger, red in color and bearing license number MA49523, is valued at $1,200.

• Also Wednesday, police learned that an array of property had been stolen from a vehicle that also was damaged during the incident. This occurred at the residence of Cindy Aileen Anderson in the 2000 block of North Main Street, where items valued at $229 were removed from her unsecured 2000 Volkswagen Beetle, including three knives, two described as collector’s-edition, along with three cases containing miscellaneous CDs, a woman’s blue jacket, a USB cord for an Android telephone and a Coleman air compressor.

The right taillight, front-passenger dashboard and hood latch of the vehicle were damaged to the tune of $200.

• Terry Conway Guynn, 43, of 510 Hamburg St., was served with a criminal summons for a charge of larceny on Sept. 12 after being encountered by officers during a suspicious-person call on Pine Street near South Street. The summons had been issued on Sept. 2, with a loss-prevention officer at Walmart listed as the complainant and no other information included.

Guynn is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Wednesday.

• Matthew Austin Messenger, 29, listed as homeless, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods on Sept. 11 during a follow-up investigation of a theft for which no details were provided. He is slated for an Oct. 5 District Court appearance.

• A Kobalt 10-inch compact sliding miter saw valued at $250 was reported stolen on Sept. 11 from the home of owner William Ray Haynes on Salem Drive, where it was taken from an unsecured 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup, with an Echo weedeater valued at $200 also stolen from an unsecured outbuilding. The saw and weedeater were recovered, with no explanation given.

• Anna Cheyenne Hayes, 23, of 347 Austin Drive, was jailed with no bond allowed on Sept. 11 after she was served with a warrant on an assault and battery charge that had been filed earlier that day through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Christopher Brian Gunter of Nantucket Lane as the complainant.

Hayes was scheduled to be in District Court Friday.

• A license plate, number FHY3669, was stolen from the 2013 Chevrolet Impala of Tammy Terrell Thompson of Merritt Street on Sept. 10 while the car was at 752 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, the address for LabCorp.