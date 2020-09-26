Mayberry Days finally takes off

September 26, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

The classic sheriff’s car is parked along Main Street where a steady stream of walkers pass by Saturday.

Jeff Linville | The News

<p>Visitors take turns posing with the famous statue of Andy and Opie outside the playhouse Saturday.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | The News</p>

Visitors take turns posing with the famous statue of Andy and Opie outside the playhouse Saturday.

Jeff Linville | The News

<p>Michael Hoover gives an afternoon performance of his “Memories of Elvis” show to help thin crowds before his evening performance.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | The News</p>

Michael Hoover gives an afternoon performance of his “Memories of Elvis” show to help thin crowds before his evening performance.

Jeff Linville | The News

<p>Neal Brower gives a lecture on “The Andy Griffith Show” in the historic Earle Theater during one of two shows Saturday.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | The News</p>

Neal Brower gives a lecture on “The Andy Griffith Show” in the historic Earle Theater during one of two shows Saturday.

Jeff Linville | The News

<p>Ladies play cornhole on the hill above the Blackmon Amphitheater.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | The News</p>

Ladies play cornhole on the hill above the Blackmon Amphitheater.

Jeff Linville | The News

<p>Angela, left, and Melanie Shur assist a busy line of customers in Miss Angel’s shop.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | The News</p>

Angela, left, and Melanie Shur assist a busy line of customers in Miss Angel’s shop.

Jeff Linville | The News

<p>Charlene Darling, Floyd the Barber and Barney Fife offer backup help to Elvis during Saturday’s musical performance.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | The News</p>

Charlene Darling, Floyd the Barber and Barney Fife offer backup help to Elvis during Saturday’s musical performance.

Jeff Linville | The News

After a slow start, Mayberry Days really took off Saturday with folks spread out all over the downtown area.

The weekdays saw some rainy conditions, but Saturday’s dry and mild weather was perfect for visitors walking between the Andy Griffith Playhouse, Andy Griffith Museum, Blackmon Amphitheatre and downtown businesses.

Angela Shur runs Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies on Main Street. Speaking mid-afternoon, she said the shop had seen a steady flow of customers all day.

Most visitors did follow state law by slipping on a face covering when entering a store or venue, but social distancing was a little difficult at times with all the folks around.

The Surry Arts Council did its best to spread things out. The playhouse had seats marked off for where to sit and where not to sit to maintain safe distances.

The Professor Neal Brower Lecture was held at both 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. so that the Earle Theater audience could be split up.

Michael Hoover’s “Memories of Elvis” performance in playhouse is held in the evenings, but this time there also was a 2 p.m. matinee to help ease crowding. About two dozen people took advantage of this early-bird show.

At an information tent outside the playhouse, one of the staff members said that a few items for sale had already sold out by 3 p.m. thanks to the flow of pedestrians.

Brower show

Brower told the audience how he used to record episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show” on a VCR when he was younger and tried to watch every show. He got a book that listed every episode by name and was distraught to find he had never seen one called “Mr. McBeevee.”

A year later, the Asheboro native still hadn’t seen the episode on WFMY-Channel 2 in Greensboro, and he reached out to the station, trying to find out when it was going to run.

Brower would become a United Methodist minister, and the values of the TV show stuck with him throughout his career.

He told how he saw a course offered once for an in-depth examination of the TV show “Star Trek.” That got him wondering why no one had offered something like this for his favorite program.

Inspired, he sat down and figured out an outline for what a 10-week course could look like and took it to the local community college, which loved the idea.

He went on the Charlotte radio program “The Big Show” with John Boy and Billy. The hosts were fans of the show, and they all had a good time discussing it and the college course.

After the interview, Brower said he spoke to the college, and the officials said the class was overbooked after hearing him on the air and now they wanted him to do a second session of the class.

Since 1988 he has taught the course more than 20 times at six different colleges.

In 1991 he started writing a column for the newsletter of The Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club. After doing this for a few years, in 1998 he published a book focusing on 79 of the episodes called “Mayberry 101: Behind the Scenes of a TV Classic.”

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.