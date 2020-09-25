Mount Airy Police Reports

September 24, 2020 Thomas Joyce

• A case involving the obtaining of property by false pretense occurred Wednesday in Mount Airy, according to city police reports. The crime involved Annette Summer Reece, a Wedgewood Drive resident, being deceived into buying five Amazon gift cards, which resulted in $500 being stolen from the victim.

The incident is listed as occurring at Food Lion on West Pine Street, but the exact circumstances surrounding it were not given. The matter was undergoing further investigation at last report.

• A theft occurred Sunday at the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant on North Renfro Street, where property valued at $555 was taken from the backpack of Joel Wesley Harris of Cornelius Avenue by an unknown party. This included two Nintendo gaming systems, one black and gold in color and the other purple and blue, and two Nintendo game discs.

• Brandon Michael Foster, 35, of 8772 W. Pine St. in Lowgap, was jailed with no bond allowed on a domestic violence protective order violation on Sept. 10 at the Sheetz convenience store. The subject of the protective order, Foster’s wife Kimberly, was at the scene, arrest records show.

The man is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Oct. 5.

• Two people were jailed after items were stolen from a vehicle on Sept. 6. The theft occurred at a residence on Lovill Street, where an unlocked 1997 Honda Accord was entered through an unlocked door and led to the removal of an undisclosed sum of money, folding knives and a speaker. Thomas Austin Hollingsworth and Carolyn Gwyn, both of Justin Lane, were the victims of the incident.

Shortly afterward, officers encountered Justin Brent Moncus, 39, of 114 Stamey Woods Lane, Pilot Mountain, during a welfare check at a location on Galloway Street, where he allegedly was found in possession of property stolen in the Lovill Street incident and controlled substances including methamphetamine and marijuana. Moncus was charged with four felonies, including breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of larceny.

He also is accused of misdemeanor violations including two counts each of possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Another person there, Melissa Anne Carlino, 36, of 407 Gilmer St., was charged with felonious possession of a Schedule II substance along with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Carlino was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and Moncus, $2,000 secured, with both scheduled to appear in District Court on Monday.