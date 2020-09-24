Bean Canal issue finds state support

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

A local park access road remains open to the public after intervention by county officials.

DOBSON — A month ago, concerned citizens appeared before county officials worried that a state park area in Shoals might be closed to the public.

Now it looks like not only will the site remain open, but it might even get some funding for improvements.

Commissioner Van Tucker gave an update on the issue of the Yadkin Island/Bean Shoals Canal at the end of this week’s September meeting of the Surry County Board of Commissioners.

Background

Last month during the public forum portion, some folks went to the podium to say they had heard about a possible permanent closing of the access road at Bean Shoals Canal and were upset.

Linda Black said she had collected 125 signatures on a petition supporting the park and the access point.

Commissioner Tucker and 191 other people had signed an online petition by this week. Tucker wrote on the website:

“Closing this access to vehicles would require people to hike a very lengthy trail to the historic Bean Shoals Canal and beautiful Yadkin Island over rough, hilly terrain and make it totally inaccessible to most all the general public.

“An elderly person or disabled person and most children would never be able to visit the river section again! It would be a tragedy to exclude most visitors from being able to access this section of our beautiful park forever!”

Matt Windsor, the Pilot Mountain State Park superintendent, said a month ago that Bean Shoals Access was closed to vehicles — but not pedestrians — when Pilot Mountain and 29 other state parks and recreation areas were closed this spring due to COVID-19 concerns.

Later on, the access road was reopened for daylight hours, but that didn’t mean the pathway was safe, he warned.

Above-average rainfall in 2020 had caused the three streams intersecting the road to rise higher than usual. Some vehicles lost traction and slid off the path and got stuck, Windsor said. A few suffered damage and spilled fluids like oil into the waterway.

Progress

At the end of Monday’s meeting, Commissioner Bill Goins told the board that he had never been to that particular park area before it came up at the August meeting.

“I’ve been on Pilot Mountain,” he said, and he had been on trails around the knob. But he had never been on this Surry County side of the Yadkin River through Shoals. He took Tucker up on an invitation to come down and have a tour.

“It is absolutely beautiful,” said Goins.

“God’s country,” interjected Tucker.

“I appreciate Commissioner Tucker,” said Goins. “He’s met with some folks and trying to get the ball rolling on getting that open. Our citizens need to take advantage of what we have to offer.”

Tucker said the county is at “kind of a comfortable place” with the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources that oversees the state park system, as far as keeping the access open, at least temporarily.

“We had a meeting here in Dobson that consisted of Matt Windsor, the park superintendent, and we had the Natural Resources deputy director here, Brian Strong. We had another two or three folks here representing the North Carolina General Assembly.

“We are working toward pursuing a grant that would possibly satisfy all parties, while keeping the road open, but maintaining a better opportunity to ford those three streams.”

Tucker said, “Maybe if we can figure a way to cross three streams, we feel like the visitation will be up. In fact, the visitation is up now. Bill, you saw that the other day. I’ve never seen anything like it, that even the bad publicity of closing the road seems to have been good publicity for the park. It looks like a circus down there on weekends.”

If the county and/or Pilot Mountain State Park received grant money, what might it be used to do?

“We’re actually shooting for some targets as high as maybe some upgraded camping facilities, some restrooms and some shower facilities, and some handicap access that we have always needed.”

Tucker wanted the public to know, “We are still fighting the fight and making progress.”

