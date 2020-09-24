City gets $65,575 rec grant to aid kids

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy has been awarded a state grant of $65,575, which will provide additional recreation opportunities to local students while also enhancing facilities.

The Reeves Community Center Foundation was approved for the funding in partnership with Mount Airy City Schools. The foundation helps provide scholarships for underserved youths and disabled adults locally to gain access to programs and activities provided by Mount Airy Parks and Recreation/Reeves Community Center.

“This is a unique grant opportunity that will promote student and family fitness in our community and the Mount Airy City School system free of charge,” city Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis explained.

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction is providing the funding through its Extended Learning and Integrated Student Supports grant program.

Lewis said it is targeting students in both high school and lower grades in a variety of ways, including:

• The providing of a pair of adult fitness stations in close proximity to two campuses, Mount Airy High and Tharrington Primary;

• Allowing all fourth graders at J.J. Jones Intermediate School the opportunity to take swimming lessons;

• Enabling 15 high school students to participate in a lifeguard class of the American Red Cross and be job-ready. The free training is scheduled to begin on Monday, with those interested asked to call Reeves Community Center at 336-786-8313 to register;

• Providing two free sports clinics to any city school youths in grades 1-6;

• Giving 25 Mount Airy High students the opportunity to participate in dance classes at the Surry Arts Council;

• Allowing 50 kindergarten students enrolled in the dual-language immersion program at Tharrington Primary a chance to take part in dance classes offered by the arts organization;

• Providing children living in city public housing neighborhoods with “Fit Bodies/Fit Brain” cinch sacks containing paper, pens, pencils, a jump rope, fitness bands and more.

Lewis said during a Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting last week that the grant was sought “pre-COVID,” before the coronavirus pandemic began hampering a number of activities and curtailing the operation of certain recreation venues here.

“Still, it’s a great opportunity for our kids,” he added. The focus of the grant program is at-risk students in city schools, 60 percent of whom are in free or reduced-price lunch programs.

“So this is a neat opportunity,” Lewis said.

AARP grant

Along with the extended learning grant from the state Department of Public Instruction, the parks and recreation director has announced the receiving of another grant, of $6,211 from the AARP.

This money will be used to buy an adult fitness station to be located on the city greenway system, in addition to the pair to be provided by the school-related grant.

“That will be a great amenity to add to the greenway,” Lewis said of the station provided through the funding from the AARP, formerly called the American Association of Retired Persons, but now known by just that acronym.

Earlier this year, Mount Airy joined the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities as a way of better preparing for a growing population of older persons locally.

Physical fitness is a primary goal of that program, which the city had applied for in January.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.