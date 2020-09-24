City approves razing of ‘unsafe’ house

September 24, 2020
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners has ordered the demolition of this house at 2129 N. Main St.

For the third time in less than a year, Mount Airy officials have voted to have an “unsafe” house demolished in the same general area of town.

The latest case centers on a structure at 2129 N. Main St. in the vicinity of Jones Family Resource Center.

It is among a succession of houses the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners has approved razing in recent years due to an increased city government emphasis targeting those posing health or safety hazards.

Documents assembled by city Building Codes Enforcement Officer Chuck Morris indicate that the dwelling on North Main is dangerous, unsafe, not fit for human occupancy and poses an imminent threat.

Various structural deficiencies not meeting minimum housing codes were identified during inspections, including roof and interior portions in major disrepair, as evidenced by photographs Morris presented to the commissioners.

A notice has been posted at the house stating that the use or occupation of the building for human occupancy is prohibited and unlawful.

Morris confirmed during a commissioners meeting last week that no one lives there. “And the power has been pulled from the property,” he said.

The owners of the site are listed as heirs of Emma Sawyers, with Albert Sawyers the only individual named, who resided there earlier this year before moving to an apartment on West Pine Street.

“We have followed the due process,” the codes enforcement officer told the commissioners, referring to provisions in the International Property Maintenance Code — a comprehensive set of guidelines the commissioners approved through a 3-2 vote in May 2018 — and city ordinances.

This included a hearing earlier this year to make a determination regarding the condition of the structure. It was held at the Mount Airy Police Department and attended by Albert Sawyers and his son-in-law, acting as Sawyers’ agent, who did not contest the allegations cited in regard to the house, according to Morris.

An order of remedy subsequently was issued to address its condition, giving Sawyers 75 days to tear down or bring the house up to code through repairs, alterations or improvements.

In relaying its present status, the codes officer reported that the house has not been brought up to code nor demolished.

The commissioners reacted by voting 5-0 last week in favor of an ordinance stating that Sawyers had been given “a reasonable opportunity” to act on his own and failed to comply, and ordering the structure’s demolition. Any personal property there must be removed by Oct. 19, under the measure.

City government documents state that the estimated cost of razing the house and clearing the lot is $3,645. The removal expense will constitute a lien against the land involved, allowing the municipality to recover its financial outlay if the real property is sold.

The ordinance further calls for any salvageable materials to be sold and credited against that cost.

Two dilapidated houses in similar circumstances, just up the road from the one at 2129 N. Main St., earlier were ordered to be razed by the commissioners.

This included a house at 2287 Wards Gap Road — acted on in March — and another at 2261 Wards Gap Road, which the board addressed last December.

Both those structures were located near the RidgeCrest retirement community, north of the house most recently addressed.

