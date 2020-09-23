Salvation Army Christmas changes announced

Application process for those seeking help underway

In early September, The Salvation Army of Mount Airy began registering children for its annual Christmas Assistance program, but the application process has changed to ensure safety and well-being of families being helped, Salvation Army employees, and volunteers, the agency said this week.

This year families seeking help will start the application process online and then visit The Salvation Army to complete the application process. In addition, The Salvation Army will require masks for all employees, clients, and volunteers, and follow CDC guidelines for sanitation and handwashing.

“The focus of our Christmas program is the families we serve and we want to ensure the process is easy and safe,” said Lt. Lea Brooks of The Salvation Army of Mount Airy. Christmas registration began Sept. 1 and will run through Oct. 31.

Another change for the 2020 Christmas season is the way The Salvation Army is distributing toys to the families in December. The program is being changed from The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, where donors shop for specific children, to The Salvation Army Toy n Joy Shop, which gives families the opportunity to choose gifts for their children.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit families hard and many are feeling helpless,” said Lt. Brooks. “Our goal is to empower families during this season. The Salvation Army Toy n Joy Shop is an opportunity for families to choose Christmas gifts for their little ones rather than being given a bag of toys chosen by someone else.”

The Salvation Army is asking people to donate toys and host toy drives rather than shop for specific Angels for the Angel Tree program. More information about toy drives will be shared with the community once families are registered for the program. Last year, The Salvation Army of Mount Airy served nearly 2,000 children and expects to see an increase in requests this year. The Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program serves children ages 0 to 18. For more information on The Salvation Army’s Christmas Programs, call 336-786-4075.