Fire department celebrates expansion

Westfield Volunteer Fire Department Board President Jordan Smith shows off one of the station’s fire trucks to a group of children during one of the tours of the facility and its equipment.
Tommy Johnson, a Westfield Volunteer Fire Department charter member who served as its first fire chief, stands next to a plaque recognizing the 19 charter members who organized the department in 1963.
Surry County Emergency Services Director Johnny Shelton speaks during the dedication ceremony for the newly renovated and expanded Westfield Volunteer Fire Department.
The Westfield Volunteer Fire Department hosted community members, county officials and others for the dedication of its newly renovated and enlarged fire station Saturday morning, celebrating the past while looking to the future.
According to Westfield Fire Chief Jonathan Sutphin, the project has roughly doubled the size of the station with 3,500 square feet being added and another 3,500 square feet undergoing major renovation.
The number of bays for the department’s trucks in increasing from five to eight and has also increased in size, with 1,200 square feet of storage space being added. The seating capacity for the meeting room has increased from 32 persons to 57. Office space has been added and, with an eye on growth, bed rooms have been added for 24-hour staffing.
The day began with a ceremony held in the station’s new section, dedicating the facility to the department’s 19 charter members.
The dedication ceremony opened with a presentation of colors by local VFW members followed by the national anthem and prayer.
Fire Chief Sutphin then welcomed those in attendance. In noting the importance of the day’s dedication to the Westfield community, Sutphin shared a personal story of watching as his father served in the department and deciding to follow in his footsteps, growing up as a part of the community and the department.
Sutphin then introduced his father, Phil Sutphin, who now serves on the department’s Board of Directors. Phil Sutphin provided a history of the department, highlighting significant moments and advancements throughout its 57-year history. Sutphin recognized past leaders, many of whom were in attendance, and shared how each had helped to move the department forward.
Beginning with the motivation to organize a fire department that had been provided by a fire which destroyed the Westfield Baptist Church parsonage, Sutphin traced the department’s history through each decade.
“Nineteen people saw a need and got this started,” Sutphin said. “This department is thanks to their hard work and this is built in their memory.”
Historical highlights included the purchase of the station’s first fire truck at a military surplus sale, followed by the purchase of a 1,300-gallon tanker. The department’s first phone system allowed phones to ring directly in the homes of at first five, then 20 firefighters.
A mobile generator was purchased and was used to light rescue attempts at the tragic 1975 collapse of the Siloam Bridge. The 1980s saw the building of the station which was now being renovated and expanded. A group of firefighters were also trained as medical first responders during the period and the Westfield Fire Response District was created.
A Junior Firefighters Program was added and the upgrading and modernization of equipment continued throughout the years.
Recent accomplishments include the addition of a part-time paid staff and the lowering of the ISO home-owners insurance rate from 9 to 5, providing tax savings for those in the district.
“Through the generations of service,” Sutphin noted, “we’ve always had good, responsible leadership here.”
Charter member Tommy Johnson, the department’s first fire chief, was in attendance and was recognized. He and family representatives from other charter members were presented with Charter Member badges commemorating the day.
“There have really been some big changes,” a smiling Johnson noted after the ceremony. “They’ve really come a long way. These are good folks and I’m really proud of what this has become.”
Also speaking at the dedication was Ken Lowe, son of late charter member Wayne Lowe. Ken Lowe is also well known as a founder of the HGTV television network.
“The history of this fire department is the history of Westfield,” he said. “The 19 names being honored had the drive, passion and vision to create a fire department here. It’s an honor to represent those families.”
Lowe stressed the importance of community held by those who first organized the department and by all who have followed them.
“The only way to truly serve God,” he said, “is by serving other people. This (today) is about serving each other and our community.”
“So many things have changed over the past 50 years,” Lowe continued, “and some have disappeared. But the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department had not only grown, it has flourished. This shines as a beacon of hope in our community.”
In his remarks, Johnny Shelton, Emergency Service Director of Surry County, described the facility as “awesome.” He described those in the department with whom he had worked as “thrifty” and noted the importance of support for fire services and public safety.
“These people have it in their hearts to help others,” he said. “The only way we can continue to get better is if we have your support. It’s all about public service, community and taking care of each other.”
WVFD Deputy Chief Matt A. Martin oversaw the dedication of a plaque mounted near the door of the addition to the station. The plaque dedicates the facility to the 19 charter members and lists each name.
Charter members were Joe Bill Jessup, Thomas L. Johnson, Stanley Christian, F. Vance Dearmin, Sr., W. Roy Pell, Aldean R. Collins, Locke C. Riddle, William B. Christian, O.H. Hauser, Frank A. Jessup, R. Bryan Smith, F. Swanson Tilley, Harry T. Christian, R. Wayne Lowe, C.D. Ball, Lee S. Vinson, Jim Jessup, Jim Tilley and Rex Gordon.
Board President Jordan Smith introduced the ribbon cutting for the ceremony.
“This will benefit our community for years to come,” Smith said, “and without your support it wouldn’t have been possible. Thank you for making this dream a reality. We are proud to serve our little community and we strive to make our citizens proud.”
Afterwards, those in attendance were provided live bluegrass music while enjoying a catered meal. In addition to food and fellowship, tours of the facility and equipment were given throughout the early afternoon.