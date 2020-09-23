Pilot Mountain Police Reports

The Pilot Mountain Police Department has issued the following reports:

Two people from out of the county were arrested on drug charges in the parking lot of Dollar General at 650 S. Key St. on May 20.

Donna Jane Boyles, 49, with no current address for King, was charged with felony maintaining a drug vehicle (with her 2005 Hyundai Elantra), as well as possession of a Schedule II drug (two and a half pills of Percocet, an oxycodone medication) and drug paraphernalia (a marijuana pipe). She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a July 2 court date.

On Feb. 25 she was convicted in Stokes County of possession of a Schedule II drug and drug paraphernalia. She received a suspended sentence and credit for time served in the county jail.

In 2015 she served three weeks in prison after violating the terms of her probation following convictions for felony possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of Schedule IV and VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

With Boyles was Randall Craig Barnes, 66, of Winston-Salem. He was arrested and allegedly discovered carrying heroin, meth and marijuana. He was charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of meth, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia (a bowl and container). He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a July 2 court date.

After he didn’t show for his court date, Barnes was served with an order for arrest for failure to appear. He was given a court date of Tuesday to face all four charges, plus the failure to appear.

Then on Oct. 5 in Forsyth County he faces two felony charges: breaking and entering and larceny after breaking in.

Jonathan Robert Moore, of High Point, was arrested May 22 and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, failure to heed lights/siren, and having unsealed wine/liquor in the cabin.

The arresting officer said he was helping the King Police Department pursue a suspect who had crossed the county line. The patrolman reported the car traveling at 15 mph over the speed limit. The chase ended on U.S. 52 near the scenic overlook. The bond information was not listed. Moore was given a Sept. 3 court date.

Amy Renee Smith, 30, of Willow Creek Drive, Pinnacle, was written a citation May 24 charging her with driving without a license in a 1991 Ford passenger car. She was given a Sept. 4 traffic court date.

Kyle Lee Unger, 23, of Epperson Church Road, Mount Airy, was arrested on Key Street May 22 in a 2003 Ford passenger vehicle.

The report states that the officer noticed the car had a broken tail light and a cracked windshield. Then he checked the tag and found it expired. He found the driver with three children in the back seat.

Unger was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a seat belt, driving with only one of the three children safely restrained, and violating the terms of his limited provisional driver’s license.

Sophia Danielle Shelton, 24, of York Road, Mount Airy, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after an officer search.

They were both given a court date of Sept. 3.

Unger was scheduled to have been in court this Monday on charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking in, felony possession of stolen goods, felony possession of meth, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Why was he on probation? On June 8 he was convicted of felony larceny, damage to property and willful injury to real property. He was given three years of probation.

Next Monday he has a court date to face two charges of felony probation violation by being out of the county.

On Oct. 1 he next faces the May 22 charges again.

On Oct. 28 he he faces charges of possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

