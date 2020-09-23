Actors, fans enjoy Mayberry Man set

Cast, crew members, and Loaded Goat employees take part in a rehearsal and walk-through of a scene from Mayberry Man, being shot Tuesday at the Loaded Goat in Mount Airy.
John Peters | Mount Airy News
From left are Phil Lee, from Wake Forest, Doug Whites and Tom Fogle, both from Ohio. The three are in the movie Mayberry Man, and were taking a break from filming Tuesday.
John Peters | Mount Airy News
From left are Edward Blackstone, Jade Drummond, Mollie Blackstone, and Kerri Brown, taking a break on City Hall Street in Mount Airy from Mayberry Man shooting. Edward and Mollie are from Greenwood, Mississippi, while Drummond is from Mount Airy and Brown is from Georgia. They were all in Mount Airy on Tuesday working on the filming of Mayberry Man.
John Peters | Mount Airy News
To a casual person passing by, it might have seemed like a handful of folks just sitting outside, soaking up some early autumn sun.
But the seven people, resting in folding chairs on City Hall Street just outside the Loaded Goat, were hard at work.
Well, okay, maybe not exactly hard at work, though one of the crew was working hard at sharing some of his Mayberry jokes with those around him.
The seven — Edward Blackstone, his daughter Mollie Blackstone, Jade Drummond, Kerri Brown, Phil Lee, Doug Whites, and Tom Fogle — were among more than 100 people on hand for a day-long filming session of “Mayberry Man,” the movie being produced by brothers Cort and Stark Howell.
The movie serves double-duty as a homage to “The Andy Griffith Show” and a look at the modern day phenomenon of the show’s fandom, which is so large and ingrained in American life that it has spawned scores of tribute artists for the show’s characters, thousands of fan and rerun watcher’s clubs around the world, and brings tens of thousands of people to Mount Airy each year for the annual Mayberry Days Festival.
Tuesday, in Mount Airy, the crew was in town, filming scenes at the Loaded Goat, which means lots of sitting around time for extras and those with smaller roles in the movie.
For the City Hall Street Seven, that time was better served outside in the cool autumn air.
“We traveled all the way from Mississippi,” said Edward Blackstone, there with his daughter, Mollie. “We’ve been to Mount Airy in the past for Mayberry Days, I’m a big Andy Griffith Show fan. I just wanted to support the movie any way I can.”
In the case of him and his daughter, that meant arriving in Mount Airy Monday evening, then being on the set shortly after 6 a.m. for filming Tuesday. The two are hoping to remain in the city throughout the week, taking part in the Mayberry Days festivities later on, but he said that depends largely on how Mollie’s schoolwork goes.
Jade Drummond, another of the group sitting outside, doesn’t really have to worry so much about travel and lodging arrangements — she lives about a half-mile away from the location of Tuesday’s work.
“I’ve always wanted to be in a film,” she said of her work in the movie. “It’s always been a dream of mine.”
Despite never having met prior to Tuesday, she and the Blackstones and Brown — who is the extras coordinator for the production — chatted in the way old friends often do, as if they’ve known one another for years.
That, says another one of the City Hall Street Seven, is what is unique about Andy Griffith Show fans.
“When you’re here (in Mount Airy), you’re surrounded by people who just love the show,” said Phil Lee, a Wake Forest resident dressed up as Ernest T. Bass — complete with a rock in his hand. “There’s nobody here with any attitude, no egos, no pretense. Everyone is just friends,” he said.
Tom Fogle, who along with his friend Doug Whites, were in town from Ohio, agreed, and shared a story that could only happen at Mayberry Days.
He said he’d won a jar of pickles at the Pickleland booth, then he and Whites stood in line for quite some time — jar of pickles in-hand — waiting for a chance to get an autograph from Betty Lynn, the Thelma Lou actress and Mount Airy resident.
When they finally made their way to the front of the line, ready for their autograph, he was met with a bit of a surprise.
“Oh, I love pickles,” he relates Betty Lynn telling him. “Can I have one?’
He whipped out a pocket knife to cut away the plastic lid — “I love a man with a pocketknife,” she told him — then the two of them stood and waited for five minutes while she enjoyed that pickle.
“There were 50 people in line, they’d been waiting there a long time, and not one of them said a thing. No complaints,” he said, marveling at the civility of Mayberry Days fans. “Some of them stepped out, look around to see her eating the pickle, but no one said a thing.”
That spirit of friendliness and sharing seemed to have a strong hold on Lee, who said he was on hand Tuesday as a tribute artist portraying Ernest T. Bass. That character, of course, was known in the series for throwing rocks through windows, and Lee, slipping into his Ernest T. Bass persona, showed off a big rock he was carrying.
“I’ve actually tried giving my rock away as a token of friendship, but the recipients take that for ‘granite,’” he said with a laugh, hoping all in earshot would pick up on the wordplay with Mount Airy’s famed granite quarry nearby. That was far from his only joke of the day, and he seemed quite pleased to find an appreciative audience among his newfound Mayberry friends.
As the City Hall Street Seven relaxed outside, the inside of the building was filled with individuals at work. In the Loaded Goat, dozens of staffers, movie extras and film stars worked, following directions given out by Stark Howell.
In the lower levels of the building, more extras milled about, chatting, sharing stories of home and Mayberry memories.
Among them were Joyce Kernan and Don Kernan, who had made their way from Missouri, sitting at a table with Eric Lowery, of Scottsburg, Indiana.
The Kernans were in town both as movie extras — their Andy Griffith Show squad car replica was used in several of the movie shots — and to attend Mayberry Days this week, making this their 25th festival.
“It is a festival put on by the Surry Arts Council,” Don Kernan said, “but, it is also like a family reunion.”
“We call it our Mayberry family reunion,” Joyce Kernan chimed in.
Lowry, dressed as Mayberry Mayor Pike, said it’s more than just people enjoying memories of the show. He said he’s built true, long-lasting friendships from his times visiting Mount Airy and playing Mayor Pike.
“I’ve made a lot of friends in Mount Airy,” he said. “When I do business travel in the Carolinas, I always try to stay in Mount Airy a night or two to visit with friends.”
And it is that spirit of friendship and kinship among Andy Griffith Show fans that movie producers are hoping will make Mayberry Man a big hit.