Police reports

• A traffic-crash investigation late Thursday night led to a Mount Airy man being jailed on a felony drug charge, according to city police reports.

William Argenis Ruiz-Plumey, 34, of 112 Mobile Way, was encountered by officers on Culbert Street at Newsome Street, leading to a search that turned up heroin inside the vehicle he was in along with brass knuckles on his person, arrest records state. Ruiz-Plumey was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 12 appearance in District Court.

• A case of injury to personal property occurred Thursday night at Kentucky Fried Chicken on Rockford Street, where an unidentified person punched a drink machine and broke its glass fixture, causing $210 in damage to that and an LED light bulb. The matter was listed as still under investigation.

• The Prillaman and Pace plumbing business of Martinsville, Virginia, was the victim of a crime discovered on Sept. 8, which involved an unsecured 1995 Chevrolet pickup owned by the business being entered and copper tubing stolen while the truck was parked in a lot on Hay Street. The truck’s ignition switch and tool compartment doors also were damaged.

• Ryan Thomas Quealey, 23, of Salisbury, an employee of Cooke Trucking Co. in Mount Airy, was charged with littering on Sept. 7 after allegedly being observed throwing an Aunt Bea’s drinking cup into thick brush along U.S. 52 near Starlite Road. The case is set for the Oct. 12 session of Surry District Court.

• Glenda Fayne Underwood, 50, of 522 Quaker Road, was charged on Sept. 6 with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony involving methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; and possession of marijuana.

She was pulled over in the Gondola’s restaurant parking lot, which led to a consent search that turned up the drugs and a metal spoon, police records state. Underwood was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and is facing an Oct. 12 court appearance.

• Barbara Lynn Blackburn of Pipers Gap Road told police on Sept. 4 that an undisclosed sum of money had been stolen from her purse two days earlier at an unnamed medical facility at 752 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, the address for LabCorp.