Libraries part of National Voter Day events

September 20, 2020

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the Northwestern Regional Library system is hoping to help with an effort that will lead to thousands more eligible voters becoming registered to take part in the fall election.

“The Northwestern Regional Library system is proud to be a National Voter Registration Day partner,” library officials said. On Tuesday, various events will be held in several of the system’s locations to engage its community and register voters. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to give out voter registration forms, assist with corrections to current voter registrations and give out details on early voting and mail in ballots.

The event will include the Mount Airy Public Library, the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain, the Dobson Community Library, and the Elkin Public Library.

The effort’s website, www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, provides a listing of National Voter Registration Day events across the country, in communities and held virtually.

Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right—the right to vote. Nearly 3 million Americans have registered to vote on the holiday since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day in 2012, according to the group’s organizers.