Lumsden taking part in town hall meeting

September 20, 2020

Lumsden

Northern Regional Hospital President and CEO Chris Lumsden will be a panelist on a virtual town hall meeting sponsored by the North Carolina Hospital Association set for Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The event is part of a series of virtual town halls to be held across the state, with Tuesday being the first. It includes leaders in the hospital field from the Piedmont region of North Carolina, which includes Mount Airy and Surry County.

“Through these and other activities, NCHA and our members will create conversations with North Carolinians to improve healthcare delivery and illustrate how healthcare providers are building the future of healthcare in our state,” the hospital association said in announcing the events.

The town halls are part of an iniative by the association to better connect hospitals, healthcare systems and the public, with the aim of improving healthcare in the state. More inforamtion is available at NCHealthcare.org, including how to register for Tuesdays virtual town hall.