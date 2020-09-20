Chamber event to feature Rep. McHenry

September 20, 2020 John Peters II Business, News 0

McHenry

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce will host a meeting with U.S. Rep Patrick McHenry on Monday from at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be part of the Chamber’s Virtual Seminar Series and will be held online via Zoom.

Patrick McHenry represents 10th District of North Carolina, which now includes Surry County. He is serving his eighth term in Congress and serves as the Republican leader of the House Financial Services Committee. McHenry has been asked to present “A Federal Update” to the attendees and taking questions.

Attendees may register for the event by going to the Chamber’s Facebook page and looking under “events.” Once registered, you will be sent the link and the password. This event will take place on www.zoom.com and attendees must have the app loaded on their pc, tablet or smartphone.

Questions on the event should be directed to Randy Collins at the Chamber via email at randy@mtairyncchamber.org or by calling 336-786-6116 ext. 203.