Fire destroys house; arson suspected

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

An unoccupied house on Pipers Gap Road near Mount Airy was destroyed Friday night by a blaze of suspicious origin.

“We are looking at it as an arson,” Surry County Fire Marshal Doug Jones said Saturday.

A call reporting the burning structure, at 158 Pipers Gap Road, came in shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday. That location is off North Franklin Road just outside the city limits in the vicinity of Blackburn’s Nursery.

“It was fully involved by the time the units responded,” Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton said of the four volunteer fire departments that arrived on the scene.

“The fire had already taken over the house,” Shelton said of the wood-frame structure. “It was completely destroyed.”

No one had been living at the house, which the fire marshal said was in the process of changing ownership.

“I think it was just an empty residence,” Shelton agreed.

“The house is sort of in transition to a person who’s buying it,” the fire marshal explained. But no property transfer had actually occurred, he added.

Surry County tax records list the owners of the structure and surrounding land as Gilmer Bennett Bowman Sr. and Gilmer Bennett Bowman Jr., both of Massey Road, Mount Airy.

No injuries were reported among the firefighters, with the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department the primary responder. It was joined by members of the Bannertown, Four-Way and Pine Ridge volunteer units.

“There had to be at least 30 on the scene,” Shelton said of the number of firefighters involved.

They were able to clear the scene at 10:30 p.m. Friday, he said.

No information was released publicly Saturday on how the blaze might have started and why an unlawful burning is suspected.

The chief of the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department could not be reached for comment.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.