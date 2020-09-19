Local man honored with award

September 19, 2020 John Peters II Business, News

Jonathan Rakes of Surry Community College was recently honored with the Above & Beyond Award by WorkForce Unlimited and the AREVO Group.

As part of National Staffing Week, WorkForce Unlimited and the AREVO Group has honored employee Jonathan Rakes of Surry Community College with the Above & Beyond award for his job performance in the workplace. Rakes has been employed with Surry Community College since September 2018.

The annual Above & Beyond award nominates a temporary or contract employee that has “gone above and beyond in their workplace” Workforce Unlimited said in announcing the award. This can include job performance, attendance, attitude, community service, or simply has a story to share.

Randy Rogers, director of facilities at Surry Community College, shares his experience working with Jonathan. “John has a very positive attitude and a get-it-done mentality. He will tackle any task we ask of him and works hard to accomplish it. He has a great relationship with fellow employees and we enjoy working with him.”

National Staffing Week celebrates the contributions of the millions of individuals employed by U.S. staffing agencies each week.