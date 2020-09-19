Pilot Mountain Police Reports

The Pilot Mountain Police Department has issued the following reports:
• Jeffrey Scott Bombe, 54, White Pines Country Club Road, Mount Airy, was arrested May 13 after a traffic stop on U.S. 52 near the Pilot Mountain exit.
The arresting officer stated that he pulled up behind a vehicle and ran the tag. The Virginia license plate was registered for a Ford, but was displayed on a 1995 Chevy station wagon.
Bombe was charged with driving with a fictitious plate, driving without registration, not registering for a new title after purchasing the vehicle, driving while license revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia (listed as several glass smoking devices and a pink zipper bag).
He was given a Sept. 3 court date.
In 2003, Bombe was convicted in Stokes County of possession of a Schedule VI substance (typically marijuana). He received probation, a suspended sentence and credit for time served in the county jail.
He spent almost four months in prison in 1998 after being convicted of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
In 1994 he was convicted of hit and run, reckless driving, failure to stop for an accident, and driving without a license. He first received a suspended sentence, but after a probation violation, he spent almost six months in prison.
• Kenneth Lee Burnette, 52, of Christie Creek Way, Mount Airy, was charged with a misdemeanor drug crime during a traffic stop on West Main Street May 9. After pulling over the 2004 Volkswagon car, the officer spotted a glass smoking device and charged Burnette with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given an Aug. 6 court date.
According to the court docket, Burnette will be in court Oct. 5 to face felony charges of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, IV and V controlled substances; simple possession of a Schedule III drug; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• During the same vehicle stop as Burnette, Edward J.D. Santanna Botelho, 40, of Easter Road, Mount Airy, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (a needle with a reported residue of meth in it). He also was given an Aug. 6 court date.
• Devin Michael King, 29, of Key Street, Pilot Mountain, was arrested May 16 and charged with felony theft of a vehicle, driving while license revoked, and failure to stop for lights and siren.
The officer wrote that he encountered King on U.S. 52 and turned on the lights and siren, but the 1997 Chevy S10 kept going down the highway to the Pilot Mountain State Park exit before finally stopping. The report states the pickup was reported stolen in Winston-Salem.
King was given a July 6 court date.
King was scheduled to have been in court Thursday to face charges of felony possession of a stolen vehicle and five counts of possession of stolen goods. He also faces traffic citations of driving in the center lane, having an open container of alcohol in the cabin, driving while license revoked, and failure to heed lights/siren.
On Oct. 27 in Forsyth he faces a charge of larceny.
On Nov. 18 in Stokes, the charges include five counts of felony breaking and entering, five counts of felony larceny, three counts of felony possession of stolen goods, felony larceny of a firearm, and three counts of misdemeanor breaking and entering.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, King was convicted of larceny in three different counties (Forsyth, Stokes, Yadkin) last year and received a suspended sentence, county jail time or house arrest — no prison time.
• Marcus Austin Leftwich, 31, of Red Brush Road, Mount Airy, was arrested May 19 and charged with possession of meth. The officer stated that Leftwich was driving a 2015 Honda Accord at the roundabout at the intersection of N.C. 268 and U.S. 52 when the officer pulled the car over. During the stop, the officer discovered 7 grams of meth.
According to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, if a person has more than 4 grams of illegal substance, the suspect has enough to considered a dealer. However, the police only arrested him on a charge of felony possession.
He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond with a Sept. 3 court date. According to the court docket, he doesn’t have another appearance on this charge until Sept. 2 next year.
• Chasidy Kamille Shoaf, 28, of Gordy Road, Pilot Mountain, was arrested May 19 on two drug charges.
Officer Michael Blizard (who partners with K9 officer Jeffery) caught Shoaf at 731 S. Key St., which is the address for McDonald’s, in a 2014 Kia Soul. With Jeffery indicating the presence of drugs, Blizard found meth and a glass smoking device.
Shoaf was charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 3 court date.
